National

Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as a member of the Defence Committee.

Parliamentary standing committees formed
BJP's allies have gotten the chair of one panel each | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Parliament's standing committees were formed on Thursday with BJP's Bharturhari Mahtab being picked as the chair of the key panel on Finance and Shashi Tharoor on External Affairs.

These department-wise standing committees -- with members from across several parties -- act as a mini parliament, ensuring that all the various ministries are functioning properly.

A communique from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat was issued to announce the committees.

With former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh as the chair, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is also named a part of the Defence Committee.

BJP member Radha Mohan Das Agrawal will head the panel on Home Affairs. Meanwhile, the Committee on Communications and Information Technology will be chaired by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and party MP Kangana Ranaut is reportedly appointed as a member on the panel.

Notably, in 2022, Dubey was in a tiff with Tharoor who was the chair on the panel of Committee and IT. However, Tharoor was later replaced as the chair of the key committee.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will be heading the Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, while Rajiv Pratap Rudy will chair the Water Resources panel.

Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi and Saptagiri Ulaka have been given the chairmanships of the panels on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing; and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj respectively.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva will head the Committee on Industry, while his party colleague Kanimozhi will chair the panel on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's key allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) other than its Maharashtra poll partners -- Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will also head one committee each.

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) lone Lok Sabha member Sunil Tatkare has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas. And Shiv Sena's Shrirang Appa Barne will lead the Committee on Energy.

JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha will be the chair of Transport, Tourism and Culture panel while TDP's Manguta Sreenivasulu Reddy will helm the committee on Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Committee on Health will be chaired by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav while that of Commerce will be led by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dola Sen, and Chemicals and Fertilisers by TMC's Kirti Azad.

BJP leader Brij Lal, former director general of the Uttar Pradesh police, will lead the panel on Personnel, Public, Grievances, Law and Justice. The members of this panel include former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Mishra.

The Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change will be led by BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita, while that on Labour will be chaired by Basavaraj Bommai.

BJP's PC Mohan will helm the committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, while CM Ramesh will lead the panel on Railways.

Of the 24 department-related parliamentary committees, the BJP has the chairmanship of 11, while its allies have got four panels to lead. Congress leaders sit at the chair of four panels, followed by two each by DMK and Trinamool Congress, and one by Samajwadi Party.

What Are They? What Do They Do?

According to the definition provided by the Parliament, these standing committees deal with the business transacted to it from the Parliament. This is because both the Houses have a limited amount of time and considerable volume of work.

"Parliamentary Committee means a committee which is appointed or elected by the House or nominated by the Speaker and which works under the direction of the Speaker and presents its report to the House or to the Speaker and Secretariat for which is provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat," it says.

There are two kinds of Parliamentary Committees: Standing and Ad hoc.

By nature and definition, "Standing Committees are permanent and regular committees which are constituted from time to time in pursuance of the provisions of an Act of Parliament or Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. The work of these Committees is of continuous nature. The Financial Committees, DRSCs and some other Committees come under the category of Standing Committees."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur Weather Forecast: Rain Could Affect First Three Days
  2. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Suspense Over Pitch Continues As Two Strips Laid At Green Park Stadium
  3. IND Vs BAN Kanpur Test: Green Park Stadium's C Stand 'Unsafe'; Only Limited Seats Up For Sale
  4. SL Vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1: Dinesh Chandimal Century Sets Stage For Big Sri Lanka Score
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Pitch Report: Expectations From Kanpur's Unpredictable Green Park Stadium
Football News
  1. UEFA Europa League: Ange Postecoglou Impressed By Tottenham Resilience After Early Red Card
  2. Everton Vs Crystal Palace, Preview: Toffee's Takeover Talks Revive Spirits Amid Relegation Fears
  3. Ole Solskjaer 'Would Say Yes Every Day Of The Week' To Manchester United Return
  4. Malmo 0-2 Rangers: Bajrami And Mccausland Seal Ideal Europa League Start
  5. East Bengal Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch EBFC Vs FCG Match
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
  2. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
  3. 2 States, 2 Death Penalties In One Day Under POCSO Act; Another Gets Rigorous Imprisonment
  4. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  5. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Japan To Pick New PM, Party Leader Today | Key Candidates In Fray To Replace Fumio Kishida
  2. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  3. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  4. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  5. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match