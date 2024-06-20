Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: PM In J&K Today; 50 Bodies Recovered In Delhi Amid Heatwave, Light Rain Likely Over Next 2 Hrs

Delhi Weather News LIVE: Light To Moderate Rain Likely Over Next 3 Hours In City, Says IMD
Light to moderate intensity rain and winds would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua (UP) during next two hours, IMD said in an update at 7:21 am.
Chhattisgarh News LIVE: 2 CAF Personnel Killed In Road Accident
Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) security personnel died and one was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh.
The civil driver of the pick-up vehicle was also injured in the incident. Both the injured are under treatment.
Delhi Burger King Murder: Fugitive Gangster Himanshu Bhau Claims Hit Job
The Delhi Police suspects that the conspiracy for the killing of a man in a Rajouri Garden food outlet was hatched by fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau to avenge the murder of a relative of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana.
On Tuesday, Aman Joon, 26, hailing from Haryana's Jhajjar, was shot several times in a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block.
The killing is now being suspected to be a consequence of an ongoing war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.
Hours after the murder, a social media post emerged in which fugitive gangster Bhau took the responsibility of the attack, the officer said.
The post said the gang had avenged the killing of 'Shakti Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by a rival gang.
UGC-NET News LIVE: Govt Orders Cancellation
The Education Ministry on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET conducted by the National Testing Agency following inputs that the 'integrity of the examination may have been compromised', saying that the matter has been handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation, officials said.
The decision by the Ministry comes amid a massive row on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.
In a shift from earlier practice, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in pen and paper mode this time on a single day -June 18- with a record 11 lakh students registering for the exam.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of junior research fellowship, for appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.
Delhi News LIVE: 50 Bodies Recovered In City Amid Heatwave
Bodies of 50 people belonging to underprivileged socioeconomic backgrounds were recovered around Delhi over the past 48 hours, police said, as the unbearable heatwave in the city has caused a spike in casualties and heatstroke cases.
Police and health officials, however, have not confirmed if all of them died of heat-related causes.
A senior police officer said the body of a 55-year-old man was found at the children's park near India Gate on Wednesday and added that a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, over four notches above the normal. The night temperature in Delhi was 35.2 degrees Celsius, the city's highest in June since 1969, the Met office said on Wednesday.
India News June 20: PM Modi's 2-Day J&K Visit Starts Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir begins today. PM Modi will mark this year's International Day of Yoga on June 21 in J&K's Srinagar where he will address the gathering and also participate in a yoga session, his office said on Wednesday.
PM Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21, 2024, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
Prime Minister Modi will participate in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm today, June 20.
PM Modi will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar at around 6: 30 am on June 21. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the yoga session thereafter, the statement said.
Top Headlines From Yesterday
In case you missed it, here are the key developments from yesterday that hit headlines:
Breaking News June 20 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today
Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:
Delhi heatwave
Weather updates from other parts of the country
PM Modi's J&K visit starting today
NEET UG exam row