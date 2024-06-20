Weather News: Delhi Records Warmest Night In 14 Years; Rescue Ops End In Sikkim; Orange Alert In Kerala For Rains

Delhi on Wednesday recorded its warmest night in at least 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, which is more than eight notches above normal, said the India Meteorological Department.
The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius. The last time Delhi recorded its warmest night was in June 2010, when the minimum temperature rose up to 34.7 degrees Celsius
The national capital is likely to see no respite till Sunday, with the weather office predicting heatwave conditions till June 23.
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed southern India, while bringing some relief to Uttarakhand with light downpour.
DELHI WEATHER NEWS
Struggling to get relief from the intense heat conditions, bodies of 50 people belonging to underprivileged sections of the society was recovered from across Delhi over the past 48 hours, police said.
However, it has not been confirmed yet if all of them died of heat-relation problems.
"With this, the minimum temperature in Delhi has reached an all-time high for the month of June. Delhi is on an 'orange' alert due to the prevailing heatwave conditions," an IMD official said.
However, owing to fresh western disturbances Delhi is likely to witness light rainfall on Thursday.
Hospitals in the national capital have also been witnessing a surge in heatstroke casualties as brutal heatwave continues to sweep the city.
Notably, along with the sweltering heatwave conditions, Delhi is reeling under an acute water scarcity for the past few days, with residents scrambling to collect water from the tankers sent by municipal corporations.
RAJASTHAN CONTINUES TO REEL UNDER HEATWAVE
The maximum temperatures in Rajasthan continued to remain two to five degrees above normal in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions on Wednesday.
According to the MeT office, though the weather remained dry in western Rajasthan, some parts of the city's eastern part was covered in cloud during the past 24 hours.
Warmer night conditions were also recorded at some places in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.
The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Ganganagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Dholpur at 44.1, Churu and Alwar at 44 degrees each, Sangaria 43.5, Fatehpur at 42.9 and Jaisalmer at 42.2 degrees Celsius.
An official from the weather department said that there is a possibility of increased rainfall activity in some pockets of eastern Rajasthan from June 24.
NADDA'S DIRECTIVES TO GOVT HOSPITALS
Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday directed central government hospitals to set up special heatwave units to tackle the rising cases of heat-related issues.
Nadda also asked officials to ensure all hospitals to remain prepared for providing the best care to those affected as he reviewed the heatwave situation across the national capital.
The ministry issued an advisory for the state health departments on the basis of Nadda's directions. "The country may observe above-normal seasonal maximum temperatures in line with the observed trend of summertime temperatures. To reduce health impacts of extreme heat, health departments must ensure preparedness and timely response," the ministry said.
The ministry also called for maintenance of a digital line list of heatstroke cases and deaths -- suspected and confirmed -- at the health facility and hospital level and undertaking ""investigation of suspected heat-related illness deaths" by medical officers or epidemiologists for each suspected case.
LIGHT RAIN BRINGS RELIEF TO UTTARAKHAND
Various places in Uttarakhand experienced relief from the scorching heat as they received light rainfall on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature in Dehradun soared to around 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday afternoon, then decreasing sharply with rains and gusty winds.
IMD officials said that the plain areas are likely to witness a drop in the temperature by 2-4 degrees and the hills by around 4-6 degrees.
The weather department said that rainfall will continue to lash several pockets in both Garhwal and Kumaon regions including Dehradun, Tehri and Pithoragarh.
HIMACHAL RECEIVES MUCH-NEED RAINFALL
Reeling from the extreme heat conditions for more than four weeks, residents of Shimla and neighbouring areas got the much-needed respite with rainfall and severe thunderstorm.
Dark clouds engulfed the town's skies as strong winds accompanied lightning and thunder in the region.
The cooling effect from the heavy downpour also helped douse the forest fires, however, the storm disrupted power supply in many areas for more than an hour.
Solan and its surrounding areas were hit by a thunderstorm, followed by rain and hailstorm, while Hamirpur was swept by duststorm.
The MeT office said that heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kangra districts for the next one or two days.
The IMD also issued a "yellow" alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for isolated pockets on Thursday.
SIKKIM LANDSLIDES, RESCUE OP ENDS
The rescue operations in North Sikkim's Mangan district concluded on Wednesday, with all 1,447 stranded tourists being evacuated in the last three days.
Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri said, "With the rescue of 158 tourists on the third and final day of the operation, we have evacuated all the 1,447 stranded tourists."
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked all those involved in the resue efforts and to the tourists for their patience throughout the operations.
At least six people were killed in Sikkim due to the landslides triggered by heavy rain over the last few days. The incident also damaged several roads, power and food supplies, and infrastructure.
Notably, other than the district administration and police, BRO, NDRF and SDRF, Travel Agents' Association of Sikkim (TAAS), local panchayats and volunteers were involved in the rescue operations.
BENGALURU ENJOYS PLEASANT WEATHER
The temperatures in Bengaluru fluctuated between 21 and 24 degrees Celisus, the weather office said. As per IMD's forecast, rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms.
The weather department said that the sky so far for the day appeared to be clear. Meanwhile, the light downpour, IMD said, will bring some respite from the increased humidity levels, the Free Press Journal reported citing local reports.
ORANGE, YELLOW ALERT IN KERALA
The Kerala government has requested pre-deployment of nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the coming days in view of forecast of heavy rainfall and strong winds.
In its statement, NDRF said, the government has sought pre-deployment of the teams in Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Wayanad districts.
A 24x7 NDRF control room, set up in Arakkonam, has also been closely monitoring the situation round the clock, while all possible efforts are being made to tackle the situation in collaboration with the state's emergency operation control room.
"Stay safe and follow local advisories," the NDRF statement said.
The emergency teams will be equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communication gear, including vehicle mounted quick deployment antenna and personal protective gear.
The weather department said that rainfall activity could increase in Kerala by June 21 and 22. It also issued an orange alert in three districts of Northern Kerala -- Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur -- for June 21 and yellow alert in six others.
For June 22, IMD issued an orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alert in eight other districts.
While six districts are under orange alert on June 23 and four on June 24.
Notably, an orange alert is issued when 'very heavy rainfall' of 11 cm to 20 cm is expected, and a yellow alert for 'heavy rainfall' of between 6 cm and 11 cm.
(With PTI inputs)