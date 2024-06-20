Former India Cricketer David Johnson Passes Away; BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Condoles Death

Former India cricketer who played two Tests, passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52. Johnson's three-match Test career saw him scalp three wickets. (More Cricket News)
He was 52 and is survived by his wife and two children. As per currently available details, Johnson, who was running a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well in recent times.
"We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," the KSCA official told PTI.
In his prime, Johnson, who played two Tests and 39 First-Class matches, was the member of a formidable Karnataka bowling unit that also featured Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.
His Test debut came against Australia in the one-off Test in New Delhi in 1996. In that match, he managed to dismiss Aussie opener Michael Slater during Australia's tour of India.
Johnson, a right-arm bowler by trade, was also part of the squad that toured South Africa in 1996, taking the wickets of Herschelle Gibbs and Brian McMillan.
Jay Shah, BCCI secretary also condoled the death on X. He wrote, "Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered."
“Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’,” Anil Kumble, former India leg-spinner, wrote on X.