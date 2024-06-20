International

'Dumped Like Bag Of Rubbish': Indian Farm Labourer Left To Die On Road In Italy; Embassy Reacts

Labour Minister Marina Calderone termed the incident to be a "true act of barbarity", adding that the matter was being investigated by authorities.

Representative/Getty Images
Singh was cutting hay when the machine sliced off his arm. Photo: Representative/Getty Images
info_icon

An Indian national farm labourer in Italy's Latina was left to die by the road after an accident severed his arm, a minister said on Wednesday.

The deceased -- Satnam Singh -- was injured while working on a farm on Monday in Latina, a rural area in southern Rome which is home to several thousands of Indian migrant workers, AFP reported.

Labour Minister Marina Calderone told the Parliament, "The Indian agricultural worker who suffered a serious accident in the countryside of Latina and was abandoned in very serious conditions... has died."

She termed the incident to be a "true act of barbarity", adding that the matter was being investigated by authorities. Calderone hoped that those responsible for the same would be punished.

The Indian Embassy in Italy also reacted to the 'unfortunate demise' of the Indian national and said that it is aware of the incident that has taken place in Latina. "We are in contact with local authorities. Efforts are underway to contact the family and provide consular assistance," the Embassy said.

Aged around 30 or 31-years-old, Singh was reportedly working without legal papers. He was cutting hay when the machine sliced off his arm, as per the Flai CGIL trade union.

It said, "Instead of being helped by his employers he was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home." The union compared the situation to that of a "horror film".

Singh's wife and his friends called the police, following which an air ambulance was sent. "He was flown to a hospital in Rome but he died (Wednesday) around midday," a police spokesman told AFP.

The centre-left Democratic Party also condemned the treatment given to the man in an area which is known for exploitation of workers, terming it to be a "defeat for civilisation".

"The fight against gangmasters and for dignified and human living and working conditions must continue to be our priority," the party said in a X post.

(With agency inputs)

