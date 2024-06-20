PM In J&K: Modi To Launch Key Projects, Mark Yoga Day In Srinagar In 2-Day Visit Amid Heavy Security

Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today, June 20, and will be leading the International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Srinagar where he will also address a gathering and participate in a yoga session, his office said.
PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir comes amid back-to-back terror-related incidents in the Union Territory recently.
PM Modi is visiting Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21, 2024, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that apart from participating in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm on June 20, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.
PM Modi will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), the statement said.
PM Modi J&K Visit Schedule
June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm.
The 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers, the PMO statement said.
June 21: PM Modi will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar at around 6: 30 am on June 21.
He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the yoga session thereafter, it said.
Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
Yoga Day 2024 Theme
This year’s theme "Yoga for Self and Society" highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes and infrastructure in higher education etc.
Additionally, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, development of Industrial Estates and construction of six government degree colleges.
Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore.
The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and will have the project outreach of 3,00,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.
Prime Minister Modi will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 persons appointed in government service, the statement said.
Srinagar Becomes Temporary Red Zone For PM Visit
Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters ahead of PM Modi's visit, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday declared the city as a temporary "red zone", banned the operation of drones.
"Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect," Srinagar Police said on X.
The police said all unauthorised drone operations in the "red zone" are liable to being penalised according to provisions of the drone rules.