UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET 2024 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website,
To download the admit card for NTA UGC NET exam, candidates can follow these steps:
- Visit the official website -
- Click on the admit card link on the home page
- Enter their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and security pin
- Submit and download the admit card
In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details, candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
The UGC NET June 2024 exam will be conducted on June 18, 2024, in two shifts - 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.
Candidates can check the official website of UGC NET for more related details.