Education

Universities Will Be Allowed To Offer Admissions Twice A Year On Lines Of Foreign Varsities: UGC

The two admission cycles will be July-August and January-February from the 2024-25 academic session.

PTI
According to UGC, universities will be permitted to offer admissions on the lines of foreign universities twice a year.| Photo: PTI
info_icon

Indian universities and higher education institutions will now be allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign universities with the University Grants Commission giving a go ahead to the plan, UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar said.

The two admission cycles will be July-August and January-February from the 2024-25 academic session.

"If Indian universities can offer admission twice a year, it will benefit many students such as those who missed admission to a university in the July-August session due to a delay in the announcement of board results, health issues, or personal reasons," Kumar told PTI.

"Biannual university admissions will help students maintain motivation since they do not have to wait one full year to be admitted if they miss admission in the current cycle. With biannual admissions in place, industries can also do their campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities for the graduates," he added.

The UGC chief explained that biannual admissions will also enable the higher education institutes (HEIs) to plan their resource distribution, such as faculty, labs, classrooms and support services, more efficiently, resulting in a better functional flow within the university.

"Universities worldwide already follow a biannual admission system. If Indian HEIs adopt the biannual admission cycle, our HEIs can enhance their international collaborations and student exchanges. As a result, our global competitiveness will improve, and we will align with the global educational standards," Kumar said.

"If HEIs adopt biannual admissions, they need to work on administrative intricacies, good planning for increased use of available resources, and providing seamless support systems for the smooth transition of students admitted at dissimilar times of the year. HEIs can maximize the usefulness of biannual admissions only when they sufficiently prepare faculty members, staff and students for the transition," he added.

Kumar, however, clarified that it will not be mandatory to offer biannual admissions for universities and those HEIs that have the required infrastructure and teaching faculty can utilise the opportunity.

"Offering biannual admissions will not be mandatory for the HEIs, it is the flexibility that UGC provides to the HEIs which want to increase their student intake and offer new programmes in emerging areas. To be able to admit students twice a year, HEIs must make suitable amendments to their institutional regulations," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  2. Periyar Fish Death Due To Low Oxygen In Water; No Chemical Waste Discharged In River: Kerala CM
  3. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Kolkata's Park Street | VIDEO
  4. Sule Inspects Rain-Hit Areas Of Pune, Slams Govt Over Neglect Of Infrastructure
  5. Indore Court Gives Death Sentence To 2 Men Accused Of Kidnapping & Killing Congress Leader's 7-Year-Old Son
Entertainment News
  1. Here’s What Ashutosh Rana Has To Say About Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi
  2. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  3. Confirmed: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma’s ‘Mirzapur Season 3’ To Stream On Prime Video From July 5
  4. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  5. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
Sports News
  1. Bolivian Teenager Misses Copa America 2024 Due To Lack Of Parental Permission To Travel
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  4. T20 World Cup: Klaasen Criticises New York Pitch, 'It's Not Great Selling Product'
  5. Australia Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NAM Match
World News
  1. Cicada Invasion In Illinois Isn't Over. Here's What Happens Next
  2. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  3. Ahead of Peace Summit In Switzerland, Germany Discusses Recovery For Ukraine
  4. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  5. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM Tomorrow; Fire At Kolkata Eatery
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed