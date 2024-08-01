Education

Universities Can Hold Exams To Fill Seats Left Vacant After Admissions Through CUET: UGC

Keeping the seats vacant for an entire academic year is not only a waste of resources but also results in denial of quality higher education to many students who aspire to pursue higher studies in central universities, UGC said.

ugc cuet vacant seats universities
The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, clarified that scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will remain the primary criteria for admitting students. Photo: File image
info_icon

Central universities can conduct their own entrance exams or admit students on the basis of marks in the qualifying exam if seats remain vacant in undergraduate and postgraduate courses after admissions through CUET, the UGC announced on Thursday.

Keeping the seats vacant for an entire academic year is not only a waste of resources but also results in denial of quality higher education to many students who aspire to pursue higher studies in central universities, it said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, clarified that scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will remain the primary criteria for admitting students.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that seats remain vacant in some of the central universities even after three or four rounds of counselling. To keep the seats vacant for an entire academic year is not only a waste of resources but also results in denial of quality higher education to many students who aspire to pursue higher studies in central universities," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

"Hence, in order to facilitate the central universities to fill up their vacant seats, the SOPs have been formulated. Students who appeared in CUET, but may or may not have applied to the respective university for the courses or programmes earlier may also be considered," he said.

The commission has recommended that students who appeared in CUET may be considered irrespective of the domain subject papers in which they appeared.

"The university may relax the domain subject-specific criteria for admission to a particular course. In case seats remain vacant even after exhausting the list of applicants who appeared in CUET, the university may consider conducting an entrance examination at its own level or the concerned department may conduct a screening test.

"The university may also admit students on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination. The entire admission process has to be based on merit and transparency. The reservation roster shall apply for admission to courses/programmes in all cases," Kumar said.

The universities have also been asked to ensure that the entire admission process is done on time so that no student faces any kind of academic loss.

Admission to all UG and PG courses at central universities are being conducted through CUET since 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  4. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
  5. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  2. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  3. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
  4. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
  5. Chelsea 3-0 Club America: Enzo Maresca Earns First Blues Win In Georgia
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  2. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  3. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
  4. Uran Murder: Woman Had Refused To Go To Bengaluru With Accused, Asked Him To Delete Her Pictures | Probe
  5. 'Khata Khat Nahi, Ab Safa Chatt': Yogi's Message For Akhilesh's SP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. Russia To Release WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap: Report
  2. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  3. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  4. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
  5. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath