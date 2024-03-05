Delhi HC Seeks Centre, UGC's Response To Plea Against Enrolment In ABC With Digilocker Through Aadhaar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and UGC for their stand on a plea claiming that a student cannot enrol in the Academics Bank of Credits without a DigiLocker account that requires a valid Aadhaar ID.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora granted time to the counsel for the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and University Grants Commission to take instructions from the authorities in the matter and apprise the court.

The bench listed the plea for further hearing on March 21.