UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Exam Dates, Application Underway

Application Process

To apply for UGC NET December 2025, candidates must visit the official UGC NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and follow these steps:

Registration: Sign up using a valid email address and mobile number.

Form Filling: Enter personal details, academic qualifications, and select one or two subjects from the list of 85 disciplines.

Document Upload: Upload a recent passport-size photograph (10 KB–200 KB) and a scanned signature (4 KB–30 KB) in the prescribed format.

Fee Payment: Pay the requisite application fee through UPI, net banking, or credit/debit card.

Confirmation: Download and retain the confirmation page and application number for future reference.

The process is entirely online, eliminating the need for physical submissions and streamlining candidate management.