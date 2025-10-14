UGC NET December 2025: NTA Announces Exam Dates, Application Underway

UGC NET 2025 Exam Schedule: Candidates intending to take the UGC NET December 2025 can check the official NTA website – nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2025
UGC-NET exam | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • UGC NET Dec 2025 from December 31 to January 7

  • Registration open till November 7 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • Correction window: November 10 to November 12

  • Fees: Rs 1150 Gen, Rs 600 OBC/EWS, Rs 325 SC/ST/PwD

Exam Dates and Mode: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December 2025 examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. Both Paper I and Paper II will be held on the same day in two separate shifts. Registered candidates will receive city intimation slips approximately ten days before their exam date.​

Registration and Correction Window

Online registration opened on October 7, 2025, and closes at 11:50 PM on November 7, 2025. A correction facility is available from November 10 to November 12, 2025, allowing candidates to update personal or academic details in their application forms.​

Application Process

To apply for UGC NET December 2025, candidates must visit the official UGC NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and follow these steps:

  • Registration: Sign up using a valid email address and mobile number.

  • Form Filling: Enter personal details, academic qualifications, and select one or two subjects from the list of 85 disciplines.

  • Document Upload: Upload a recent passport-size photograph (10 KB–200 KB) and a scanned signature (4 KB–30 KB) in the prescribed format.

  • Fee Payment: Pay the requisite application fee through UPI, net banking, or credit/debit card.

  • Confirmation: Download and retain the confirmation page and application number for future reference.

The process is entirely online, eliminating the need for physical submissions and streamlining candidate management.

Fee Structure

The application fee for UGC NET December 2025 is structured as follows:​

  • General (UR): Rs 1,150

  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600

  • SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325

Eligibility and Syllabus

Candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria specified in the information bulletin, including minimum educational qualifications and age limits for Junior Research Fellowship (where applicable). The syllabus covers subject-specific topics as per UGC guidelines, and candidates must review the detailed exam scheme to prepare effectively.

Important Links and Announcements

For the official information bulletin, detailed public notices, and regular updates, candidates should frequently check:

  • UGC NET portal: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • NTA website: nta.ac.in

Staying informed about exam city intimation, admit card release dates, and any additional advisories will help candidates navigate the exam process smoothly. Preparation should include practicing mock tests and reviewing previous years’ question papers to become familiar with the CBT interface and time management requirements.

