India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I: Check toss update, weather forecast, playing XIs and live streaming details of the IND-W vs AUS-W match from the Manuka Oval in Canberra

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Australia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I Canberra
Team India cricketers celebrating a wicket against Australia in the 1st T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
  • India Women will eye a series victory when take on Australia Women in 2nd T20I

  • They won the first T20I by 21 runs (via DLS)

  • Check toss update and playing XIs below

India Women will clash with Australia Women in the second of the three-match T20I series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 18, Thursday. India are currently leading 1-0 in the series after securing a 21-run victory (DLS) in the opening encounter. A win in this game will help them secure a series victory.

India produced a solid performance with the ball in the opening match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They bowled out Australia for only 133 riding on the four-wicket haul by Arundhati Reddy. Renuka Singh Thakur and Sree Charani scalped two wickets each. Chasing the score, India raced off to 50/1 in 5.1 overs as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave them an explosive start. It ensured India's victory when the rain came in.

Australia, meanwhile, are currently under pressure. If India wins the second T20I, that would be their first bilateral victory at the Australian soil in the last ten years. Sophie Molineux is leading Australia as Alyssa Healy as retired and her opening game didn't go well. She would want her team to bat better at Manuka Oval and put up a better resistance against an in-form Indian side.

India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

For the 2nd T20I at Manuka Oval in Griffith today, the weather is expected to be sunny during the day and cloudy at night. The high temperature will reach 28°C with a low of 13°C. The daytime forecast is sunny with a 10% chance of rain, while the nighttime will be cloudy with a 10% chance of rain, with humidity levels at 46% and a 6 mph wind blowing from the north.

India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

India have won the toss and have opted to field first against Australia at the Manuka Oval.

India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Playing XI

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I will start from 1:45 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.

