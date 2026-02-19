India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I: Visitors Aim For Historic Series Clinch At Manuka Oval

India Women's team cricketers in action against Australia Women in the 1st T20I at Sydney. BCCIWomen/X

India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Updates, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia 2nd T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday, February 19. India Women have secured a 21-run victory via DLS method in the opening match of the series and are leading 1-0 in the series. Arundhati Reddy picked up a four-wicket haul and helped India bowl out Australia for only 133. Chasing it, India were 50/1 in 5.1 overs when rain came down. Australia are playing under new captain Sophie Molineux and they are in a tricky spot. A win for India will give the visitors their first bilateral victory in Australia since 2016. Check real-time updates and live score of the IND-W vs AUS-W match with us.

19 Feb 2026, 12:13:49 pm IST India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Where To Watch? The India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD) channels.