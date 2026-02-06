Ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland Investigated Over Alleged Epstein-Linked Corruption

The case has drawn significant public attention in Norway, where standards for transparency and ethics among public officials are high.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Thorbjorn Jagland
Investigators are reportedly reviewing financial records, correspondence, and disclosures related to the former leader’s activities after leaving office. Photo: Bloomberg
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Norwegian authorities have opened a preliminary investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland ver alleged corruption linked to contacts with Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Prosecutors say the inquiry is in its early stages, no charges have been filed, and the former leader has denied any illegal activity.

  • The case follows renewed international focus on Epstein’s global network and has sparked debate in Norway about ethics, transparency, and oversight of former senior officials.

Norwegian authorities have opened an investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland over allegations of corruption linked to contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to officials familiar with the matter, RT reported.

Prosecutors said the inquiry is at an early stage and is focused on determining whether any laws were broken in connection with meetings, travel, or financial arrangements allegedly involving Epstein or entities connected to him. No charges have been filed, and the former prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations surfaced following renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s international network and his relationships with political and business figures across Europe and the United States. Investigators are reportedly reviewing financial records, correspondence, and disclosures related to the former leader’s activities after leaving office.

Norwegian authorities emphasized that the investigation does not presume guilt. “This is a preliminary inquiry intended to establish the facts,” a spokesperson for the prosecuting authority said, declining to provide further details due to the sensitivity of the case.

Related Content
Related Content

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, maintained ties with numerous high-profile individuals, prompting ongoing investigations in several countries into whether those relationships involved criminal conduct.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Norway, where standards for transparency and ethics among public officials are high. Political analysts said the investigation could have broader implications for how post-office activities of senior leaders are monitored and regulated.

Authorities said they would provide updates if the inquiry advances or if formal charges are brought.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Namibia LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Mayank, Gurjapneet On Fire | NAM 2/3 (1.5)

  2. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Stumble To 174/5 After Twin Strikes In 21st Over

  3. IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century

  4. Hardik Pandya Debuts New Blonde Look Ahead Of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

  5. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  2. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  3. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  4. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  5. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  4. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  4. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Dhurandhar: PVR Inox Profits Surge By 166% Largely Driven By Box Office Performance Of Ranveer Singh's Film

  2. Ranji Trophy QFs Day 1 Highlihts: Karnataka Restrict Mumbai To 120, Jharkhand Bowled Out For 235

  3. Shutdown Hits Kuki-Zo Areas In Manipur Over Govt Formation

  4. Actor Vijay’s Tax Penalty Case: Madras High Court Dismisses His Plea

  5. Telangana SIR 2026: Schedule Expected April-May, Booth Level Agents Required

  6. IND Vs ENG U19 Final LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2026 Final: England Stumble To 174/5 After Twin Strikes In 21st Over

  7. WPL Final: Smriti Mandhana Battled High Fever To Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Title Win

  8. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Predictions: Who Will Win