Ex-Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland Investigated Over Alleged Epstein-Linked Corruption

Norwegian authorities have opened an investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland over allegations of corruption linked to contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to officials familiar with the matter, RT reported.
Prosecutors said the inquiry is at an early stage and is focused on determining whether any laws were broken in connection with meetings, travel, or financial arrangements allegedly involving Epstein or entities connected to him. No charges have been filed, and the former prime minister has denied any wrongdoing.
The allegations surfaced following renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s international network and his relationships with political and business figures across Europe and the United States. Investigators are reportedly reviewing financial records, correspondence, and disclosures related to the former leader’s activities after leaving office.
Norwegian authorities emphasized that the investigation does not presume guilt. “This is a preliminary inquiry intended to establish the facts,” a spokesperson for the prosecuting authority said, declining to provide further details due to the sensitivity of the case.
Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, maintained ties with numerous high-profile individuals, prompting ongoing investigations in several countries into whether those relationships involved criminal conduct.
The case has drawn significant public attention in Norway, where standards for transparency and ethics among public officials are high. Political analysts said the investigation could have broader implications for how post-office activities of senior leaders are monitored and regulated.
Authorities said they would provide updates if the inquiry advances or if formal charges are brought.