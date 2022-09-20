Xi Jinping Wishes Nepal On Its National Day, Says Country Has Strong Ties With China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said that Nepal and China respect and support each other and conduct friendly relations irrespective of changes in the international situation.

Xi said this while conveying his best wishes to his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari on the occasion of the Constitution and National Day of Nepal which is celebrated on the 20th of September.

He expressed the view that political trust and age-old friendship between Nepal and China have been deepening day by day.

President Xi highlighted that “Nepal and China respect and support each other and conduct friendly behaviour irrespective of changes in the international situation.”

He added that “both the neighbours have been tackling challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic by building on the concept of the Belt and Road Initiative,” according to official sources.

According to the high importance of the relationship between Nepal and China, the Chinese President further noted that he is willing to take the Strategic Partnership of Cooperation Featuring Ever-lasting Friendship for Development and Prosperity between the two neighbours to a new stage in cooperation with President Bhandari.

Earlier this month, China's top legislator Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - China's parliament visited the Himalayan nation with a 67-member delegation.

On his four-day visit, he visited the country's various historical shrines and architectural masterpieces and noted that there were a lot of cultural and traditional similarities between the two neighbouring countries.

(With PTI inputs)

