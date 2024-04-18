Ahimsa in Action: How Jainism's Principle of Non-Violence Influences Society

Mahavira advises his ascetics to be careful and vigilant and not to cause injury even to earth-bodies, fire-bodies, water-bodies and air bodies. Mahavira’s ahimsa is all encompassing and recognizes the right of existence for all jivas (souls) whether they are earth-bodied or firebodied or water-bodied or air-bodied or mobile creatures. All jivas (life forms) are equal. If a householder finds it impossible to refrain from himsa in its totality for his survival, he should be absolutely clear in his mind that he is doing himsa and should ask for the forgiveness of the jivas being killed for his sustenance.