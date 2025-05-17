RCB Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: Match Abandoned; Defending Champions Eliminated

Follow highlights from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Security personnel shelter from the rain under an umbrella shortly before IPL 2025 restart
Security personnel shelter from the rain under an umbrella shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, May 17, 2025. AP/Aijaz Rahi
Welcome to the highlights of the Indian Premier League 2025 which was to resume after a nine-day hiatus due to the India-Pakistan conflict. However, we did not get any action on the field. Rain ruled and players as well as fans were left frustrated. Both teams share a point and RCB are now the table toppers. KKR on the other hand, have been eliminated. Follow highlights of the game below.
LIVE UPDATES

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025 which resumes today after a nine-day hiatus due to the India-Pakistan conflict. It is RCB vs KKR tonight. The same clash that kick started the season will start the proceedings after the hiatus as well.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: RAIN

It is raining heavily in Bengaluru at the moment and in all likelihood we will get a delayed start. So, after a wait of nine days, we will have to wait some more to get IPL action. M Chinnaswamy's drainage system is among the best in the world, so, whenever the rain stops, we will quickly get some action.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Tribute To Kohli

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Heavy Rain

Heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium X/HarshaBhogle

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed

Okay. So, as feared, the toss has been delayed. It is raining quite heavily at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the ground is currently covered with players still in the dressing room. Stay tuned for further updates.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Scenes From Stadium

AP/Aijaz Rahi
AP/Aijaz Rahi
AP/Aijaz Rahi
AP

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Cut-off Time

We will start losing overs from 8:45 pm IST while the cut-off time for a five-over match is 10.56pm. Rain has become lighter but it is still there and puddles can be seen on the ground.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score

The start does not seem anywhere near as rain continues to make things hard at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. We will soon start losing overs. Meanwhile, if the match is washed out, it will have massive implications on the points table. READ HERE what will happen if we get a wash out tonight.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket ScoreRCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score

So, the rain had just got away but it is back again now. Frustrating period. We had ground staff trying to make the ground ready but they have to go back again as rain has returned. Things not looking good.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Still Raining

It keeps raining and we keep losing overs. Any hope of even a game with reduced overs is getting slimmer with every drop of rain. We might have the third washout of the season tonight.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Abandoned

Match has been abandoned and unfortunately for KKR fans, the defending champions have been eliminated. Tough luck but they were just not good enough. RCB, meanwhile, go to the top of the table.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score

A really underwhelming season for KKR. They entered the tournament as the defending champions and had more or less similar personnel but the results have been vastly different. They would look back at the Venkatesh Iyer buy which cost them over Rs 23 crore at the auction. Iyer did not score much and the form of Narine with bat faltered. Batting line-up just did not stand as well as they did last season and the absence of Mitchell Starc was felt with the new ball. Now, their title defence is over but they have a game against SRH remaining.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score

RCB are the new table toppers with 17 points in 12 games. They would not mind this washout especially if one of GT or PBKS lose tomorrow. However, if both GT and PBKS earn a win tomorrow, then RCB will enter a three-way race to the top two with these teams. Things getting interesting.

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score

We will be back with a double header tomorrow and both very important games. Thank you for following us and we will take your leave tonight.

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss