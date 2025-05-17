RCB Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: Match Abandoned; Defending Champions Eliminated

A really underwhelming season for KKR. They entered the tournament as the defending champions and had more or less similar personnel but the results have been vastly different. They would look back at the Venkatesh Iyer buy which cost them over Rs 23 crore at the auction. Iyer did not score much and the form of Narine with bat faltered. Batting line-up just did not stand as well as they did last season and the absence of Mitchell Starc was felt with the new ball. Now, their title defence is over but they have a game against SRH remaining.