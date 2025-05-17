RCB Vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025: Match Abandoned; Defending Champions Eliminated

RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025 which resumes today after a nine-day hiatus due to the India-Pakistan conflict. It is RCB vs KKR tonight. The same clash that kick started the season will start the proceedings after the hiatus as well.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: RAIN
It is raining heavily in Bengaluru at the moment and in all likelihood we will get a delayed start. So, after a wait of nine days, we will have to wait some more to get IPL action. M Chinnaswamy's drainage system is among the best in the world, so, whenever the rain stops, we will quickly get some action.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Tribute To Kohli
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Heavy Rain
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Toss Delayed
Okay. So, as feared, the toss has been delayed. It is raining quite heavily at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the ground is currently covered with players still in the dressing room. Stay tuned for further updates.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Scenes From Stadium
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Cut-off Time
We will start losing overs from 8:45 pm IST while the cut-off time for a five-over match is 10.56pm. Rain has become lighter but it is still there and puddles can be seen on the ground.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
The start does not seem anywhere near as rain continues to make things hard at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. We will soon start losing overs. Meanwhile, if the match is washed out, it will have massive implications on the points table. READ HERE what will happen if we get a wash out tonight.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket ScoreRCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
So, the rain had just got away but it is back again now. Frustrating period. We had ground staff trying to make the ground ready but they have to go back again as rain has returned. Things not looking good.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Still Raining
It keeps raining and we keep losing overs. Any hope of even a game with reduced overs is getting slimmer with every drop of rain. We might have the third washout of the season tonight.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Abandoned
Match has been abandoned and unfortunately for KKR fans, the defending champions have been eliminated. Tough luck but they were just not good enough. RCB, meanwhile, go to the top of the table.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
A really underwhelming season for KKR. They entered the tournament as the defending champions and had more or less similar personnel but the results have been vastly different. They would look back at the Venkatesh Iyer buy which cost them over Rs 23 crore at the auction. Iyer did not score much and the form of Narine with bat faltered. Batting line-up just did not stand as well as they did last season and the absence of Mitchell Starc was felt with the new ball. Now, their title defence is over but they have a game against SRH remaining.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
RCB are the new table toppers with 17 points in 12 games. They would not mind this washout especially if one of GT or PBKS lose tomorrow. However, if both GT and PBKS earn a win tomorrow, then RCB will enter a three-way race to the top two with these teams. Things getting interesting.
RCB vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
We will be back with a double header tomorrow and both very important games. Thank you for following us and we will take your leave tonight.