Unnatural, inexplicable,”: Left says after Bihar debacle

Left says the result mimics the 2010 trend despite changed ground reality.

S
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar assembly election 2025, CPI(ML) Liberation lead, CPI(M) lead
The CPI(ML) Liberation was ahead in seven seats, while the CPI(M) led in two constituencies. Photo: Facebook
info_icon

The tally of Left parties, a key component of the opposition alliance in Bihar, has come down from 16 in 2020 to 3 this time

Leaders say the results didn’t align with the ground realities, especially after their strong performance in 2020 and 2024 elections

Four Left candidates lost by small margins but nearly half their candidates were defeated by margins exceeding 20,000 votes

Left parties, which were a crucial component of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress led opposition alliance in Bihar, suffered a major blow along with its alliance partners in the assembly election.

The Left’s tally, which stood at 16 in the 243-seat Bihar assembly, has now come down to only three. The CPI(ML)(Liberation), which won 12 seats in 2020, has won only two. The CPI(M) managed to retain one of its two seats, while the CPI lost both it won last time.

CPI(ML)(Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya described the results as “highly unnatural and inexplicable.” He said that the Left’s performance, as well as that of the alliance, was similar to that of the 2010 Bihar election results, though the situation was largely different.

According to him, 2010 was Nitish Kumar’s early years as the chief minister and people’s overwhelming trust in him could be understood and explained.

Dipankar Bhattacharya - Sandipan
Dipankar Bhattacharya Terms Bihar Results ‘Unnatural’, Questions Voter Roll Increase

BY Outlook News Desk

“But this time, given our performance in the 2020 assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the result came completely against the run of play and does not correspond to what one sees on the ground,” Bhattacharya told Outlook. “We need to study and investigate,” he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The party won two Lok Sabha seats in 2024, its best electoral performance. In just about a year and a half, the party was left shocked.

Sandeep Sourav managed to retain his seat by a margin of 6,655 votes and Karakat MLA Arun Singh won by 2,836 votes. Some of the seats saw narrow margin defeats—Agaion in Bhojpur by only 95 votes, Dumraon by 2,105 votes and Ziradei by 2,139 votes.

In Balrampur, a sharp split of Muslim votes between the alliance and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) resulted in the defeat of veteran Leftist legislator Mahboob Alam, widely known for his spartan lifestyle.

However, in most cases, the margins were significant. In Darauli, CPI(ML) veteran and incumbent MLA Satyadeo Ram lost by 9,572 votes. In Bhojpur district’s Tarari, a long-time stronghold, Liberation veteran Madan Singh lost by 11,464 votes. In Karakat district’s Arwal, party veteran and incumbent, Mahanand Singh, lost by 14,209 votes. The Ghosi candidate lost by 11,239 votes.

In Digha, Rajgir, Kalyanpur and Sikta the party lost by massive margins of 59,079 votes, 52,383 votes, 38,586 votes, 37,816 votes respectively. The Warisnagar, Phulbari, Pipra, and Arrah candidates were also set for defeats by margins exceeding 20,000 votes.

In Bhorey, the CPI(ML)(Liberation) candidate Jitendra Paswan was arrested in a decades old case soon after his candidature was announced. The party swiftly named a student leader as the new candidate and hoped that the party would have the sympathy of the voters for how its original candidate was ‘harassed.’ However, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) retained the seat with a margin of over 16,000 votes.

It was the alliance with the RJD and the Congress that helped the party’s electoral rise in 2020. Now, they suffer the same fate as their alliance partners.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns