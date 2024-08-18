On Continuing The Fight For Freedom After Independence

Independence is the state of being free and not controlled by another person, culture, or country. As we celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India from British rule, it is equally important to celebrate our independence as individuals, as citizens of this beautiful and resourceful country. To truly celebrate, we need to introspect and examine our own freedom, then compare it with the freedom of those we encounter daily. Do some people have more freedom than you, while others have less, hidden under the guise of access and opportunities? Now, take a map of India and place your finger randomly on any location. Do you think you would have more freedom there or less? Why do we feel more or less free than others, and in different regions? We are one nation, a free nation. But why is freedom variable in this free nation? Is freedom subjective? If so, can people be free under monarchs too? Or under priests, monks, and clergy? Or under dictators? It’s all subjective anyway.