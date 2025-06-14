What After Cricket?

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Former Indian cricketer and Star Sports commentator Kapil Dev ahead of day three of 1st Investec Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge on July 11, 2014 in Nottingham, England. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Former Indian cricketer and Star Sports commentator Kapil Dev ahead of day three of 1st Investec Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge on July 11, 2014 in Nottingham, England. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images