TMC Says Won’t Appoint Members To JPC On Bills To Oust Arrested PM, CMs

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday said that they will not appoint any member from its party to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the three bills that will aid in removing arrested Ministers, including Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers. The party termed the committee to be a “farce”.
“We oppose the 130th constitution amendment Bill at the stage of introduction, and in our view the JPC is a farce. Therefore, we are not nominating anyone from AITC,” the party said in a statement.
The three bills that were introduced just before the conclusion of the monsoon session of the parliament include The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.
While the bills were tabled, some TMC MPs tore copies of the proposed bills in front of Home Minister Amit Shah. The proposed legislatures provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers on arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.
TMC leader Mamata Banerjee launched her criticism stating that “I condemn the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, proposed to be tabled, by the Government of India today. I condemn it as a step towards something that is more than a super- Emergency, a step to end the democratic era of India for ever. This draconian step comes as a death knell for democracy and federalism in India.”
Both houses of the parliament have passed a resolution to refer the bills to a JPC comprising 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the House in the Winter Session, which is likely to be convened in the third week of November.