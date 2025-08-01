Monsoon Session Day 10: Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Protests Over SIR In Bihar; LS Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid Opposition protests over the Special Revision of electoral rolls (SIR) in Bihar.
Zero Hour and Question Hour were disrupted as Opposition members demanded a discussion on SIR and other key issues.
Lok Sabha proceedings have also been disrupted by Opposition MPs.
Opposition MPs continue to protest in Parliament premises on the tenth day of Monsoon Session that has been quite disruptive since it began. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as the protests over the issue of Special Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in the House in the SIR issue and the withdrawal of the EC's exercise which has come ahead of Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.
Rajya Sabha Today
The House could not function, and both the Zero Hour and Question Hour were washed out.
The House was earlier adjourned soon after laying of papers within minutes.
When the House reassembled at 12 noon, there was no let up in the protests forcing the Chair to adjourn for the day. Some of the Opposition members even entered the Well and raised slogans against the SIR.
The House will meet again on Monday.
In the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he received 30 adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussion on SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, impact of the US decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, and mass layoffs in Indian IT sector, among others.
Harviansh said that since the notices do not conform to the detailed directions imparted by the Chair, the same were declined.
The Opposition was up on their feet protesting the Chair's decision, and several of them raised slogans and stood on the aisle.
The Chair allowed Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) to speak, who urged the Chair to allow discussion on SIR.
Harivansh said since the matter is sub judice, he cannot allow discussion on it.
"This is a sub judice matter and the rules of this House are very clear. I cannot allow (discussion)," he said, and urged the protesting members to return to their seats and called Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) to raise his Zero Hour mention.
However, the protests continued.
The Chair's repeated efforts to ensure smooth functioning went in vain, and the proceedings were adjourned within 11 minutes.
According to the agenda for Friday, besides the private members' business, the House was to take up statutory resolution for continuance of President's rule in Manipur for another six months and The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025.
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday following protests by Opposition parties over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.
As soon as the day's proceedings started, Opposition members wanted to raise various issues and some of them also trooped into the Well of the House.
Amid sloganeering and display of placards by the protesting members, Speaker Om Birla said the decorum of the House should be maintained and also urged them to go back to their seats.
Birla repeatedly asserted that the behaviour of the members was not appropriate and also took the name of senior DMK leader T R Baalu, asking whether it is right to protest.
Efforts should be made to strengthen democracy and people have given the opportunity to raise their issues, Birla said as he again urged the protesting members to allow the House to run.
The Question Hour was disrupted due to the protests. With the din continuing, the proceedings were adjourned within three minutes till 2 pm.
Opposition MPs Submit Notices To Discuss Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Issue
Opposition INDIA bloc MPs have submitted multiple notices demanding discussion on the Bihar electoral roll revision issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday.
According to an opposition leader, notices have been given for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.
Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to the suspension of a specific rule to allow for a motion on a particular matter.
The opposition leader said they have pointed out in the notices that the exercise requires people to provide citizenship proof, which is ultra vires of the Constitution.
They have also mentioned that the EC's move may potentially infringe upon rights of Parliament as Article 11 empowers Parliament to regulate the right to citizenship by law.
INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a discussion on SIR and have also staged multiple protests inside and outside Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.
The Opposition is also planning to take out a march to the Election Commission of India headquarters next week.