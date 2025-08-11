EC Says No Political Party Has Sought Changes To Bihar Draft Voter List

Opposition stages protest march against special intensive revision; claims and objections open till September 1.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
Opposition leaders protest against SIR in Bihar on Parliament premises
Opposition leaders protest against SIR in Bihar on Parliament premises Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • EC reports no political party has submitted requests to alter Bihar’s draft voter list during the first 11 days of August.

  • Opposition MPs protested the SIR process, alleging voter suppression, but were detained by police en route to the EC office.

  • EC says revision is necessary to remove non-eligible voters and prevent multiple registrations.

The Election Commission on Monday said that no political party has approached it between August 1 and August 11 with requests for inclusion or removal of names from Bihar’s draft electoral roll.

According to PTI, the draft roll remains open for claims and objections until September 1. According to the EC, 10,570 forms have been received from individual electors seeking inclusion of names in the list.

Earlier in the day, opposition MPs, including Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a protest march from Parliament House to the EC headquarters against the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. They alleged “vote chori” and claimed the process aimed at disenfranchising voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Police stopped the march midway and detained the leaders.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - PTI
Bihar SIR Row: Tejashwi Yadav Claims His Name Missing In Electoral Rolls; Deputy CM Refutes

BY Outlook News Desk

EC officials have defended the revision, saying many non-eligible persons had obtained voter cards as the SIR had not been conducted regularly since 2004, and that some individuals were holding multiple voter cards in different constituencies, as reported by PTI.

The controversy stems from opposition allegations that the EC’s SIR exercise has led to the deletion of 65,00,000 votes. Parties in the INDIA Bloc alliance say that the numbers are skewed disproportionately towards the marginalised and minority communities. The EC has defended saying that the exercise would clear up any inaccuracies, with the Chief Election Officer asking, “Should the dead and migrated be allowed to vote?”. The exercise became a flashpoint in Parliament, with four consecutive days of disruption, slogans in the Well of the House, and allegations of voter suppression across sessions.

Bihar’s assembly election is expected to be contested between the NDA bloc and the INDIA alliance before the end of the year.

null - null
'Donald Trump', 'Lord Rama' In Bihar SIR: Mahua Moitra Sharpens Opposition Attack on EC

BY Outlook News Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son