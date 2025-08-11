EC Says No Political Party Has Sought Changes To Bihar Draft Voter List

The controversy stems from opposition allegations that the EC’s SIR exercise has led to the deletion of 65,00,000 votes. Parties in the INDIA Bloc alliance say that the numbers are skewed disproportionately towards the marginalised and minority communities. The EC has defended saying that the exercise would clear up any inaccuracies, with the Chief Election Officer asking, “Should the dead and migrated be allowed to vote?”. The exercise became a flashpoint in Parliament, with four consecutive days of disruption, slogans in the Well of the House, and allegations of voter suppression across sessions.