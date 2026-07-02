Centred on the Naga Village of Makhel, Documentary A Sacred Place Tells a Story That is Both Particular and Universal

As the film begins, viewers are introduced to the collective memory of Makhel, embedded in the many stones that populate its landscape, some regarded as sacred, others as mischievous, and still others as dangerous or menacing. Through the words of the knowledge-keeper Salew Adani Joseph, the film recounts the story of the brotherhood of Tiger (Okhe Kozhuwo), Spirit (Ora Aha), and Man (Alechamaiwo), a narrative preserved in the cultural memory of many Naga communities, each with its own variation. Across these tellings, however, a central idea endures: Tiger, Spirit and Man are brothers who originate from the same place, situating humans within a broader network of relationships rather than above it. Their departure to their respective realms is commemorated by three stones that continue to stand as reminders of this shared ancestry. Such stories present a world in which humans, animals, spirits and the natural environment are bound together through coexistence and mutual dependence, rather than human dominance over the natural world. Even the falling of a monolith is interpreted as an omen signalling the decline of its corresponding realm, showing how material objects and living beings are understood to share destinies. In fact, so much of the Naga oral tradition departs from this understanding of an interconnected world, shaping stories and beliefs in which kinship, memory, sense of place, of history, even the Naga understanding of selfhood and what it means to be human itself.