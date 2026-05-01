Evangeline Lilly Slams Disney Over Marvel Layoffs, Raises AI Concerns

Summary of this article
Evangeline Lilly Disney controversy highlights concerns over Marvel layoffs and AI use.
MCU actor backs artists, questions studio’s decision to cut creative workforce.
Calls for regulation grow as debate around AI replacing artists intensifies.
Evangeline Lilly’s Disney controversy has sparked a wider conversation about job losses in the entertainment industry. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor has openly criticised Disney following reports of mass layoffs at Marvel Studios, with several artists and technicians said to have lost their jobs.
In a strongly worded response, Lilly questioned the studio’s decisions and raised concerns about the growing role of AI in replacing creative professionals.
Evangeline Lilly slams Disney over Marvel layoffs and AI concerns
In a video shared online, it was stated by Evangeline Lilly that she was shocked to learn about the layoffs from a colleague involved in designing key Marvel visuals. It was expressed that disbelief remained over the decision to let go of artists who had helped shape the Marvel Universe.
Concerns were also raised about AI being used to replicate existing creative work. It was suggested by her that designs created by artists could now be reused without their involvement, a shift she described as deeply troubling.
Her criticism extended beyond the layoffs themselves. In a caption accompanying the video, it was said that Disney had “turned its back on the people who built its power,” while artists were described as the real creators behind the franchise’s success.
Calls for action as Evangeline Lilly backs Marvel artists
Evangeline Lilly's Disney controversy intensified further when she urged lawmakers to step in. Questions were raised about the lack of regulation around AI and its access to human-created work. It was argued that artists’ contributions were being used without proper safeguards, while those same creators faced job insecurity.
The issue has gained attention amid reports that hundreds of VFX artists and technicians were affected by the layoffs. While official clarity on the reasons remains limited, speculation continues around a broader industry shift towards automation.
Lilly, who rose to fame with Lost and later became widely recognised for playing Wasp in Marvel films, has been one of the few high-profile voices to publicly address the situation.