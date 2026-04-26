Mystic Story Responds To Generative AI And Plagiarism Allegations In Billlie’s New Album

The company's CEO Jungsu Han, in a statement, said, "I have absolutely no intention of using the output of AI as a mere means of cutting costs, or as a way of pushing artists aside and producing work in some cheap and easy manner... That said, when an artist working with us decides that, for a work we are building together, using AI, or even introducing something far more unfamiliar than that, carries artistic meaning and is something necessary to complete the work, I will continue to respect that artist's perspective..."