15 Killed, 20 Injured As Bus Rolls Down Hill In Udhampur, Jammu And Kashmir

Summary of this article
At least 15 people died and 20 were injured when a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Udhampur district on Monday.
The accident occurred near Kagort village as the bus negotiated a blind curve on its way from a remote village to Udhampur.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and arranged to airlift the seriously injured victims.
At least 15 people died and 20 others were injured after a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday, officials said.
The incident occurred as the bus was negotiating a blind curve near Kagort village in the Ram Nagar area around 10 am. The vehicle was travelling from a remote village to Udhampur when the accident took place.
According to PTI, locals were the first to reach the scene and started rescue efforts, pulling out the injured from the wreckage. Police and other emergency responders soon joined the operation to evacuate the victims and clear the site.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, following the accident and said arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured victims.
“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.
“The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured,” the minister said in a post on X.
PTI reported that Singh said he is in constant touch with the local administration as well as the BJP local workers team involved in the rescue operation.
Reported PTI, the bus was on its way to Udhampur from a remote village at the time of the accident.
(With inputs from PTI)