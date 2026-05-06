Hyderabad Jawan's Sudden Death At Shopian CRPF Camp

A CRPF jawan died inside a camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
Updated on:
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CRPF Jawan
​ CRPF troop member standing guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district Photo: IMAGO
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  • A CRPF jawan died inside a camp in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

  • Head constable Surinder Singh, who hails form Hyderabad, fell unconscious late Tuesday night at the Zainapora (CRPF) camp in Shopian.

  • Singh was shifted to Zainapora hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

In the quiet, bone-chilling air of a Tuesday night in Shopian, the rhythmic watch of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was broken by a silent, sudden tragedy. Inside the Zainapora camp, far from the bustling, sun-drenched streets of his home in Hyderabad, Head Constable Surinder Singh collapsed. It was a moment that transformed a routine deployment into a frantic race against time, one that unfortunately ended before it truly began.

The human cost of serving in the valley is often measured in headlines of conflict, but for Surinder Singh’s family, the grief is found in the stillness of a camp barracks. Officials report that Singh fell unconscious late at night and was rushed to the Zainapora hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. For a man who had dedicated his life to the uniform, traveling over 1,500 kilometers from the Deccan plateau to the apple orchards of South Kashmir, his final watch ended not with a bang, but with a quiet, devastating finality.

CRPF jawan among four killed in Udhampur bus crash on Jammu–Srinagar highway - Representative Image
CRPF Jawan Among Four Killed In Udhampur Bus Crash On Jammu–Srinagar Highway

BY PTI

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As Jammu and Kashmir Police take cognizance of the incident, the focus now turns to the clinical task of ascertaining the cause of death. Yet, for his colleagues at the CRPF camp, the investigation is overshadowed by the sudden absence of a veteran leader. In the high-altitude tension of Shopian, where every shadow is scrutinized, the loss of a comrade to a sudden medical emergency serves as a sombre reminder of the personal sacrifices and the physical toll exacted on those standing guard in India's most sensitive zones.

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