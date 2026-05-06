Hyderabad Jawan's Sudden Death At Shopian CRPF Camp

The human cost of serving in the valley is often measured in headlines of conflict, but for Surinder Singh’s family, the grief is found in the stillness of a camp barracks. Officials report that Singh fell unconscious late at night and was rushed to the Zainapora hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. For a man who had dedicated his life to the uniform, traveling over 1,500 kilometers from the Deccan plateau to the apple orchards of South Kashmir, his final watch ended not with a bang, but with a quiet, devastating finality.