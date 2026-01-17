India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

No official statement from India or Bangladesh yet regarding handshake
'No-handshake policy' already prevalent between India and Pakistan since 2025 Asia Cup
Political and cricketing relation between India and Bangladesh on the lowest ebb of late
The political tension between India and Bangladesh pervaded the cricket field on Saturday (January 17, 2026) as captains of the two teams refrained from making customary handshake ahead of their ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
After a 15-plus-minute delay due to rain, India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh vice-captain Zawad Abrar stood at the toss but there was no exchange of cordiality between them before or after the spin of the coin. You can watch the video of the incident below:
The teams are yet to make an official statement about the incident.
A 'no-handshake policy' is already prevalent between India and Pakistan since the 2025 Asia Cup, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces.
The political and cricketing relation between India and Bangladesh are on the lowest ebb of late. Several anti-Bangladesh rallies were held in various parts of India, protesting against the reported persecution of minorities in the neighbouring country in recent days.
The cricketing ties too have hit the nadir after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) recently asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of Indian Premier League 2026.
Subsequently, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its upcoming T20 World Cup matches from Kolkata and Mumbai, citing potential security risks to the players, officials and fans.
Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Group Stage Schedule
West Indies: February 7, Kolkata
Italy: February 9, Kolkata
England: February 14, Kolkata
Nepal: February 17, Mumbai
