India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Toss Update: IND Bat First; Check Playing XIs

India take on Bangladesh in match 7 of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, on Saturday, January 17.
India enters this clash with high momentum after a dominant start to their campaign.
In their tournament opener, the Boys in Blue secured a 6-wicket win over the USA via the DLS method. The star of that match was Henil Patel, who dismantled the American batting order with a sensational 5-wicket haul (5/16).
While 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell early, Abhigyan Kundu (42)* and Vihaan Malhotra anchored the chase with great composure to seal their first points.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, is playing its first match of the 2026 World Cup today.
However, they arrive with confidence from a gritty warm-up against Pakistan, where Kalam Siddiki Aleen (71)* stood tall before rain forced a no-result.
The Young Bangla Tigers are famously the only team to have truly disrupted India's U-19 dominance in recent years, winning the 2020 final and also the Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament last year.
India Vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.
India Vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
Bangladesh: MD Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Al Fahad, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emon