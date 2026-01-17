India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Toss Update: IND Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about game 7 of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 between India and Bangladesh: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Toss Update
Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a blazing 24-ball 68 for India U-19 against South Africa U-19 in Benoni. | Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated USA in their opening game of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026

  • Bangladesh begin their tournament with a clash against India

  • The Bangla Tigers win toss and elect to bowl first

India take on Bangladesh in match 7 of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, on Saturday, January 17. 

India enters this clash with high momentum after a dominant start to their campaign.

In their tournament opener, the Boys in Blue secured a 6-wicket win over the USA via the DLS method. The star of that match was Henil Patel, who dismantled the American batting order with a sensational 5-wicket haul (5/16).

While 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi fell early, Abhigyan Kundu (42)* and Vihaan Malhotra anchored the chase with great composure to seal their first points.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, is playing its first match of the 2026 World Cup today.

However, they arrive with confidence from a gritty warm-up against Pakistan, where Kalam Siddiki Aleen (71)* stood tall before rain forced a no-result.

The Young Bangla Tigers are famously the only team to have truly disrupted India's U-19 dominance in recent years, winning the 2020 final and also the Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament last year.

India Vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

India Vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

Bangladesh: MD Rifat Beg, Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Al Fahad, Saad Islam Razin, Iqbal Hossain Emon

India Vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs: Where To Watch

The entire ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 tournament will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports Network on Television screens.

