Bangladesh U19 Vs Zimbabwe U19 Live Streaming, World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs From Harare

Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in the Super Six match
BAN are fourth in the table whereas ZIM are at the bottom
Playing XIs and toss update listed below
Bangladesh will go head-to-head against Simbarashe Mudzengerere-led Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Saturday (January 31). Watch the cricket match live.
Bangladesh have won only one out of the four fixtures they have played in the competition so far. This is their second match in their Super Six Group 2 and they will look to register a win and take a step forward towards the semifinals under captain Md Azizul Hakim Tamim.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are yet to win a match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Their last defeat came against India by 206 runs in the Super Six stage. They are playing at their home and that will keep their morale up when they take on Bangladesh in another tough encounter.
Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Bangladesh U19 have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah, Md Farid Hasan Faysal(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Shahriar Ahmed, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon
Zimbabwe U19: Nathaniel Hlabangana, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Kian Blignaut, Brandon Ndiweni, Leeroy Chiwaula, Michael Blignaut, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Tatenda Chimugoro, Panashe Mazai, Shelton Mazvitorera, Webster Madhidhi
Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
The BAN U19 vs ZIM U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Super Six game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, World Cup 2026: Squads
Bangladesh U19: Zawad Abrar, MD Rifat Beg, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Shahriar Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Md Farid Hasan Faysal, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Saad Islam Razin, Shahria Al-Amin
Zimbabwe U19: Nathaniel Hlabangana(w), Dhruv Patel, Kian Blignaut, Brandon Senzere, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Michael Blignaut, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Takudzwa Makoni, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi, Shelton Mazvitorera, Brandon Ndiweni, Benny Zuze, Kupakwashe Muradzi