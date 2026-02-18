ISL 2025-26: NorthEast United Coach Juan Pedro Benali Voices In Support Of Indian Football, Urges Fans For Solidarity

Indian football has been going through a crisis and it has resulted in ISL starting very late in 2025-26. Amid this, Pedro Benali asks the fans to support Indian football by coming to the stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
ISL 2025-26 NorthEast United Coach Juan Pedro Benali Asks Fan Support
Juan Pedro Benali ahead of NorthEast United vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match. Photo: IndSuperLeague/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Juan Pedro Benali urges fans to support Indian Football

  • The request comes ahead of NorthEast United's first match against East Bengal

  • Benali asks fans to criticise teams from stadium

NorthEast United FC head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, urged the fans for support as Indian Football goes through a crisis on the eve of the club’s Indian Super League (ISL 12) opener against East Bengal FC. The Spaniard urged the fans to stand by their respective teams, keeping the larger picture in mind.

NorthEast United commenced their ISL 2025-26 campaign with a 3-0 loss against East Bengal. But Benali's words went beyond mere matches and competition.

“It’s easy to criticise on social media. Buy the tickets to watch your team, be it NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC or Kerala Blasters FC, make people feel that football is important,” he said, before adding,

“Rather than sitting at home and criticising, not watching the games, come to the stadiums.”

Benali, 56, asked the fans to make a sacrifice that will help the clubs and Indian football overall.

“We know it is a difficult moment, but support your team. Just for that ₹100, ₹200 or ₹50 (match ticket price), it’s money. The sacrifice that you make by travelling to watch the game, be it 10, 20, 50, or 80 km, is a sacrifice. But when you make that sacrifice, you earn the right to criticise, and you can say, I helped my club,” Benali added.

Related Content
Related Content

Benali further expressed that the fans have every right to voice their opinion regarding the current state of Indian football, but also stressed the need for tangible support.

“The national team is not doing well, because of this, that… I understand. It’s your right (to voice your opinion). Do it, but also help. ₹200 for each game. Go to the FanCode, pay ₹299 for the season pass. Buy the subscription to watch NorthEast United FC (Team Pass). That’s what we’re asking from the fans. That’s the support. That’s the help. This is where the clubs can feel that they have (supporting) hands, and not the fans who only talk,” he said.

Calling for unity during a challenging period, Benali urged supporters to stand by their clubs regardless of results.

“It is not a moment to say NorthEast will not do well or go to the second division. No, it is a moment to be with everyone, regardless of the results. Be with your team, your players,” he added.

“This is the real moment to be a family. This is the real moment to be an Indian football family, all together. The clubs, the players, the fans. This is the moment to show the world that even if 10 per cent of the Indian population loves football, that’s 150 million people. But let’s be together,” Benali said.

The ISL 2025/26 season is currently underway, and fans can watch all the action on FanCode, with a Season Pass available for ₹299, a Team Pass available for ₹149 and a match pass available for ₹25.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Netherlands Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Wrecks Dutch Top-Order | NED 118/5 (15)

  2. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  3. India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Registers Three Consecutive Ducks - Stats

  4. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

  5. PAK Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan Becomes Second Pakistan Batter To Score Century In Competition's History

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  3. Statehood for J&K Soon, Says Meghwal; Omar Flags Delay

  4. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  5. Modi Invites Bangladesh PM, Pushes Closer Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  4. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  5. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz