ISL 2025-26: NorthEast United Coach Juan Pedro Benali Voices In Support Of Indian Football, Urges Fans For Solidarity

“The national team is not doing well, because of this, that… I understand. It’s your right (to voice your opinion). Do it, but also help. ₹200 for each game. Go to the FanCode, pay ₹299 for the season pass. Buy the subscription to watch NorthEast United FC (Team Pass). That’s what we’re asking from the fans. That’s the support. That’s the help. This is where the clubs can feel that they have (supporting) hands, and not the fans who only talk,” he said.