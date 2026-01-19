Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

Novak Djokovic secured his 100th Australian Open victory
Djokovic defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3 6-2 6-2 to achieve feat
Djokovic has now won his past 76 opening men's singles matches at grand slam events
Novak Djokovic cruised to his 100th Australian Open victory as he started his quest for a record-extending 11th Melbourne title with a comfortable win over Pedro Martinez.
Djokovic advanced to the second round of the tournament for the 19th time in his glittering career, doing so with an emphatic 6-3 6-2 6-2 triumph over his Spanish opponent.
The former world number one started quickly out of the blocks with a break of serve in the second game of the opening set, which was enough to take the early lead on Monday.
His dominance continued into the second, getting the better of Martinez's serve on two occasions before going one set away from the next round with a love service game.
And a clash with Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli was confirmed in a 40-minute final set, with Djokovic breezing through with a fizzing serve that flashed past Martinez.
Djokovic reached the semi-finals of all four majors last year, and his hopes of a 25th grand slam could hinge on a potential final-four clash with defending champion Jannik Sinner.
Data Debrief: 100 up for Djokovic Down Under
Djokovic has long dominated the world of tennis, but he has often thrived the most at Melbourne Park, with his latest victory at the season-opening major taking him to a century.
Indeed, Djokovic became the second player in the Open Era to win 100+ men's singles matches at the Australian Open, after Roger Federer (102).
The 38-year-old is also the first player to achieve that feat at three different grand slams, having also done so at Wimbledon (102) and Roland-Garros (101).
Djokovic has also now won his past 76 opening men's singles matches at grand slam events, with his last defeat coming to Paul Goldstein at the Australian Open in 2006.