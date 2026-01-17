Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

With 24 major singles titles, Djokovic is level with Margaret Court and is aiming for a 25th crown to stand alone as the player with the most Grand Slam titles.

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australian Open 2026 Preview
Novak Djokovic speaks to reporters ahead of the Australian Open 2026 Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic is currently hold the record for most single grand slam title with legend Margaret Court

  • He also has 10 Australian Open titles under his name

  • Djokovic will face Pedro Martinez in the first round of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic admits it may be a case of now or never if he is to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title, but he is grateful for the success he has already had ahead of the Australian Open.

Djokovic won his 24th major singles title at the 2023 US Open, matching the legendary Margaret Court for the most by any player in the men's or women's game.

But since then, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have split the last eight grand slam titles between them, winning four apiece, with Djokovic only making one final in that time.

He was outclassed by Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon showpiece, then fell at the semi-final stage at all four grand slams last year.

Djokovic's next chance to become the most successful player of all time at grand slams comes at the Australian Open, where he is seeded fourth and will face Pedro Martinez in the first round on Monday.

The 38-year-old knows he may not get many more opportunities to make history, but he does not believe a fixation on that 25th triumph will do him any good.

Related Content
Related Content

"I don't think it's needed for me to really go far, that make-or-break or a now-or-never type of mentality," Djokovic said. "That doesn't allow me to excel and perform my best.

"I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody. 

"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here."

info_icon

Djokovic's 10 Australian Open titles are the most of any player in the Open Era, with Rafael Nadal the only other man to win a single grand slam 10 or more times in that span (14 French Open crowns).

Djokovic also holds the best win ratio at the event in the Open Era (90.8%, 99-10, minimum 20 matches) and could become only the second player to reach a century of victories at Melbourne Park, after Roger Federer (102).

And rather than obsessing over any missed opportunities for a 25th major crown, Djokovic is appreciative of the success he has enjoyed throughout his career.

"There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving," Djokovic said.

"I hope it comes to that, but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ICC U-19 WC 2026: Rain Stops Play In Bulawayo| BAN-Y 90/2 (17.2)

  2. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Shafali Verma Lights Up Stage With Ferocious Hitting Despite Early Collapse

  3. Japan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: JPN Chase In Limbo As They Lose Half Their Side |127/5 (35)

  4. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 World Cup: No Handshake At Toss Amid Political Standoff - Watch

  5. Damien Martyn Shares Emotional Message For The First Time Since Coming Out Of Induced Coma

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  3. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  4. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  2. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  3. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  5. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  2. Maharashtra Municipal Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti On The Way To Win In Mumbai; NCP To Lose Pune Bastion

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  5. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. X, Grok Face Global Outage; Users in India Affected

  2. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  3. Australia Removes 4.7 Million Underage Social Media Accounts After Under-16 Ban

  4. Oil Prices Slip As Fears Of US Strike On Iran Ease

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly