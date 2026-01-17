Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is currently hold the record for most single grand slam title with legend Margaret Court
Novak Djokovic admits it may be a case of now or never if he is to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title, but he is grateful for the success he has already had ahead of the Australian Open.
Djokovic won his 24th major singles title at the 2023 US Open, matching the legendary Margaret Court for the most by any player in the men's or women's game.
But since then, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have split the last eight grand slam titles between them, winning four apiece, with Djokovic only making one final in that time.
He was outclassed by Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon showpiece, then fell at the semi-final stage at all four grand slams last year.
Djokovic's next chance to become the most successful player of all time at grand slams comes at the Australian Open, where he is seeded fourth and will face Pedro Martinez in the first round on Monday.
The 38-year-old knows he may not get many more opportunities to make history, but he does not believe a fixation on that 25th triumph will do him any good.
"I don't think it's needed for me to really go far, that make-or-break or a now-or-never type of mentality," Djokovic said. "That doesn't allow me to excel and perform my best.
"I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody.
"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here."
Djokovic's 10 Australian Open titles are the most of any player in the Open Era, with Rafael Nadal the only other man to win a single grand slam 10 or more times in that span (14 French Open crowns).
Djokovic also holds the best win ratio at the event in the Open Era (90.8%, 99-10, minimum 20 matches) and could become only the second player to reach a century of victories at Melbourne Park, after Roger Federer (102).
And rather than obsessing over any missed opportunities for a 25th major crown, Djokovic is appreciative of the success he has enjoyed throughout his career.
"There has been a lot of talk about the 25th, but I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving," Djokovic said.
"I hope it comes to that, but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had."