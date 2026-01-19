Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Serb Eyes Winning Start In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Hello and welcome yet again to our Australian Open 2026 first round coverage featuring former world no. 1 Novak Djokovic as he takes on Pedro Martinez at the Rod Laver Arena. Serbian star will attract a lot crowd as well as attention with some of his peers already retired. With what possibly be his last AO, Djokovic will want to make a memorable start. Catch play-by-play updates for first round clash of AO 2026 on Monday, 19 January at Rod Laver Arena, right here

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jan 2026, 02:55:11 pm IST Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Djokovic On His Bid To Clinch 25th Grand Slam “There has been a lot of talk about the 25th. I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving. I mean, I hope it comes to that, but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had. “And also, you know, release some of that unnecessary pressure. I mean, obviously there is always pressure and expectations, but I don't think it's a make-it-or-break-it type of thing, it’s now-or-never type of mentality. I don't feel it's necessary. Neither does that allow me to excel and perform my best. “I'm just grateful to have another shot, particularly here, a place where I won 10 Grand Slam titles and been consistently playing well and reaching the final stages. Last couple of years also semifinals, '24 semi-finals, '25. Had a great win against Carlos in quarters last year. “I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody. If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here definitely sitting here and talking to you guys or competing. “I still have the drive, and of course I understand that, you know, Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else. That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here.”