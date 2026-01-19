Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Serb Eyes Winning Start In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for first round clash of AO 2026 on Monday, 19 January at Rod Laver Arena, right here

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
novak-djokovic-australian-open-2025-ap-photo-4
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Hello and welcome yet again to our Australian Open 2026 first round coverage featuring former world no. 1 Novak Djokovic as he takes on Pedro Martinez at the Rod Laver Arena. Serbian star will attract a lot crowd as well as attention with some of his peers already retired. With what possibly be his last AO, Djokovic will want to make a memorable start. Catch play-by-play updates for first round clash of AO 2026 on Monday, 19 January at Rod Laver Arena, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Djokovic On His Bid To Clinch 25th Grand Slam

“There has been a lot of talk about the 25th. I try to focus myself on what I have achieved, not what I'm possibly achieving. I mean, I hope it comes to that, but 24 is also not a bad number. I have to appreciate that and remind myself of the amazing career I had.

“And also, you know, release some of that unnecessary pressure. I mean, obviously there is always pressure and expectations, but I don't think it's a make-it-or-break-it type of thing, it’s now-or-never type of mentality. I don't feel it's necessary. Neither does that allow me to excel and perform my best.

“I'm just grateful to have another shot, particularly here, a place where I won 10 Grand Slam titles and been consistently playing well and reaching the final stages. Last couple of years also semifinals, '24 semi-finals, '25. Had a great win against Carlos in quarters last year.

“I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody. If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here definitely sitting here and talking to you guys or competing.

“I still have the drive, and of course I understand that, you know, Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else. That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here.”

Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Djokovic's Presser

Ahead of the 1st match, Djokovic faced the media. Here are some of his snippets -

"I know that, when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody.

"If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be here. I still have the drive and, of course, I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now from everybody else.

"That's a fact, but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So, I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan LIVE Score, AO 2026 1st Round: Polish Star Struggling Against Chinese Qualifier

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Serb Eyes Winning Start In Melbourne

  4. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere Highlights, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Advances To Next Round

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  4. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  5. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

Latest Stories

  1. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  2. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  3. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  6. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere Highlights, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Advances To Next Round

  8. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK