Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win
Novak Djokovic equalled two all-time tennis marks on Monday (January 19, 2026) by starting his 21st Australian Open and his 81st Grand Slam tournament, and he added another milestone in the last night match with his 100th win at Melbourne Park. The 38-year-old Djokovic had a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez to become the first man to win 100 or more matches at three Grand Slam tournaments. “I like the sound of it,” he said later. “Centurion is pretty nice.”
