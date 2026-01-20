Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

Novak Djokovic equalled two all-time tennis marks on Monday (January 19, 2026) by starting his 21st Australian Open and his 81st Grand Slam tournament, and he added another milestone in the last night match with his 100th win at Melbourne Park. The 38-year-old Djokovic had a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez to become the first man to win 100 or more matches at three Grand Slam tournaments. “I like the sound of it,” he said later. “Centurion is pretty nice.”

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Pedro Martinez of Spain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic, left, of Serbia celebrates after defeating Pedro Martinez of Spain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after defeating Pedro Martinez of Spain in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Pedro Martinez of Spain during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Pedro Martinez of Spain during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Pedro Martinez of Spain plays a forehand return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Pedro Martinez of Spain during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to during his first round match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his first round match against Pedro Martinez of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
