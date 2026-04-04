IPL 2026 Dispatch: Visiting Kings From Punjab Conquer Chennai, Again; Brace For Saturday Double Header

Summary of this article
PBKS defeated CSK by 5 wickets to reach the top of table
Priyansh Arya slammed 11-ball 39 to set the tone of PBKS's chase
We will have our first double-header of IPL 2026 on Saturday, April 4
Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets to end another exciting day of cricket in the Indian Premier League 2026. The last year's finalists carried on the winning momentum of the last match and chased down a big 210-run target with eight balls to spare.
While this kind of performance was expected from PBKS, what surprised fans was the dismal show by one of the league's most consistent teams. CSK have won the IPL title five times and used to qualify for the play-offs for fun, but in recent editions, they haven't been able to make it beyond the league stage. And they have lost two in two.
Is it the end of the dominance of one of the most celebrated franchises of the tournament? This question might be lingering in the mind of every CSK fan, and one of the main reasons for such a dry run has been their inability to defend their fortress—the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The loss to Punjab was their sixth consecutive defeat at the venue, and it's a pattern that would worry the team. While Ayush Mhatre's innings was a silver lining, the future looks bleak unless Ruturaj takes a leaf out of MS Dhoni's playbook. It's a long season, of course, and they can surely rekindle the team's dwindling fortunes.
With that, here are the latest IPL 2026 talking points:
Priyansha Arya's 11-Ball Blitzkrieg Earns Him POTM
Powerplay is one of the most important aspects of today's T20 batting, especially while chasing a big target. Priyansh Arya might not have been the highest scorer in the CSK vs PBKS match, but his 11-ball 39 set the tone of Punjab's chase of 210.
The southpaw smashed three boundaries and four sixes in his short yet impactful innings. He looked in scintillating form from the get-go -- hitting Khaleel Ahmed for a four off the first legal delivery, then followed by a lovely six to take 14 runs from the opening over.
By the time Arya was bowled by Matt Henry, PBKS had 61 runs on the board in just 4.2 overs, making the equation less daunting for the next batters, who then carried on with the momentum, and Punjab won the match by five wickets with eight balls to spare.
Although skipper Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer for PBKS, with 50 off 29 balls, Arya was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his blazing knock.
First Double Header Of IPL 2026 Awaits
After seven matches, the IPL 2026 will have its first double header of the season on Saturday (April 4). Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the day game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Both DC and MI have won their respective openers and will look to carry on the winning momentum. Whichever team wins this clash will join pace setters, PBKS. And both outfits have adequate firepower in their ranks.
The same goes for RR, who humbled CSK in their first match at their adopted home, Guwahati. Meanwhile, GT will aim to get back to winning ways after losing to PBKS.
Chasing Trend Is Back After A Minor Blip
Out of the seven games played so far, six have been won by the teams chasing.
When SRH beat KKR in match 6, by defending a target, it looked like the chasing trend might become a thing of the past. Still, in the next match itself, PBKS chased down a huge target against CSK with relative ease, making it clear that the toss is playing a crucial role, if not decisive.
India have shown that teams can bat the opponent out of the game on good pitches and win big tournaments, but in IPL, the franchises have opted for the very opposite, and it's evidently paying dividends.
Photo Of The Day
It's not just a picture of Marco Jansen signalling for a review, it's a reflection of his personality -- confident, assertive, and most of the time right. At one stage, CSK were cruising at 130/3 in 13.3 overs with ample wickets in hand to explode in the last final overs.
The South African pacer had other plans, however. In the 4th ball of the over, he smashed the ball onto the pads of Kartik Sharma, which the umpire initially ignored. But Jansen was sure that the delivery was hitting the wickets, and he straightaway asked for a review.
Iyer, convinced by Jansen's conviction, took the call, and it returned positive. The umpire duly overturned his decision, and Jansen once again proved why he's one of the most capable all-rounders going around in international cricket currently.
Purple And Orange Caps Holders After Week 1
After the first week of the Indian Premier League 2026, Punjab Kings, as a team, not only have set the pace with back-to-back wins, but individual players are in the race for Purple and Orange caps.
Australian all-rounder, Cooper Connolly currently leads the scoring charts with 108 runs in two matches and their uncapped Indian bowler, Vijaykumar Vyshak, has claimed five scalps to lead the wicket-takers' list.
Quote Of The Day
From itches to conditions to rules, the 20-over format tilts heavily in favour of batters. Take the Impact Player rule, for example. It allows teams to play one extra player, giving batters the luxury to play fearlessly.
But some bowlers continue to evolve. Kuldeep Yadav is one of them, and he invariably finds a way to succeed in T20 too -- a thinking cricketer, he surely is a keen reader of the game.
Speaking at the DC vs MI pre-match press conference, the left-arm spinner said: "If you are an attacking spinner, don't let that go. Because that is your identity, and if you are taking wickets while doing that work for the team, there can be nothing better. Sometimes you'll get wickets, sometimes you don't. But, I feel, your mindset should always be attacking."
Elsewhere: Lahore Mayhem - 350 Runs In 156 Balls
While PBKS chased down 210 against CSK, on the other side of the border in the Pakistan Super League, another high-scoring encounter took place. In a rain-curtailed match, Lahore Qalandars (LQ) thrashed Multan Sultans (MS) by 20 runs.
After being invited to bat first, LQ posted a gigantic 185/5 on the board on the back of scintillating knocks from Muhammad Naeem (60) and Parvez Hossain Emon (45).
In reply, MS were restricted to 165/5 by the LQ bowlers. Skipper Ashton Turner (52 not out) and Shan Masood (44) were the two top scorers for the losing side in the run-fest.
Which teams will play in the first double-header of IPL 2026?
DC vs MI and GT vs RR are the two matches that will take place in first double-header of IPL 2026
Who holds the Orange and Purple cap after the first week of IPL 2026?
Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly and Vijaykumar Vyshak hold Orange and Purple caps respectively after the first week of IPL 2026