Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL 2026: Naeem, Emon's Knocks Help Afridi's Side Secure Victory

Lahore Qalandars cricketers celebrate a wicket of Multan Sultans during PSL 2026 clash at Gaddafi Stadium. thepslt20?x

Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Highlights, PSL 2026: Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans by 20 runs in PSL 2026 match 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 03, Friday. In a contest significantly impacted by rain, which reduced the match to 13 overs per side, Lahore’s aggressive batting and disciplined bowling finally brought an end to Multan’s unbeaten streak in the tournament. Batting first in damp conditions, Lahore Qalandars overcame the absence of the suspended Fakhar Zaman to post a massive 185/5 in their allotted 13 overs. The innings was powered by explosive contributions from the top order, specifically Mohammad Naeem and Parvez Hossain Emon, who capitalized on a slick outfield to find the boundaries with ease. Despite the shortened format, Lahore maintained a staggering run rate, with late cameos from Asif Ali and Sikandar Raza ensuring the Sultans faced a daunting required rate of over 14 runs per over.In response, the Multan Sultans struggled to maintain the necessary tempo against a high-quality pace attack. Shan Masood provided a glimmer of hope with a blistering 44 off just 18 balls, including seven fours and a six, before being trapped LBW by Mustafizur Rahman. While the in-form Sahibzada Farhan started strongly with back-to-back sixes off Shaheen Afridi, the Qalandars' captain struck back by bowling Steve Smith for 9. Multan eventually finished on 165/5, falling 20 runs short of the target. This result allows Lahore to climb back into the top four, while Multan remains in second place despite their first loss of the season. Follow play-by-play updates and highlights of the LQ vs MS match with us.

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3 Apr 2026, 06:13:15 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Hello! Greetings, we are back with another live blog as Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, and twists as the action unfolds.

3 Apr 2026, 06:28:06 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Why Fakhar Zaman Was Suspended? Fakhar Zaman was suspended for two matches in the ongoing PSL 2026 after being found guilty of ball-tampering during Lahore Qalandars' match against Karachi Kings on March 29. The suspension follows a Level 3 offense under Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct, specifically for "changing the condition of the ball." The incident occurred just before the final over of Karachi's chase, when umpires observed the ball being handled suspiciously between Fakhar, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf. After a brief inspection, the on-field umpires awarded five penalty runs to Karachi Kings and replaced the ball. While Fakhar denied the allegations and appealed the decision, a three-member technical committee rejected his appeal on April 3, 2026, after a fresh review of the evidence. As a result, he is barred from playing in tonight's match against Multan Sultans and the following game against Islamabad United on April 9

3 Apr 2026, 06:42:38 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Position Of The Two Teams In Points Table The Sultans have had a perfect start to their campaign, winning both of their opening fixtures. They currently sit in second place with 4 points. Their most recent victory was a record-breaking performance against the Hyderabad Kingsmen on April 1, where they successfully chased down a massive target of 226. Sahibzada Farhan was the hero of that match, smashing a century to maintain the team's unbeaten streak. Despite having the highest Net Run Rate in the league ($+1.567$), the Qalandars are currently in fifth place with 2 points. They began the tournament with a dominant 69-run win over the Hyderabad Kingsmen but suffered a setback in their second game, losing a close contest to the Karachi Kings by 4 wickets. Their high NRR is a significant advantage that could prove crucial for tie-breaking later in the season.

3 Apr 2026, 06:51:13 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Sahibzada Farhan's Form Sahibzada Farhan has carried his record-breaking international form into the PSL 2026 season, establishing himself as the primary engine of the Multan Sultans' batting lineup. Coming off a historic T20 World Cup where he broke Virat Kohli's record for most runs in a single edition, Farhan has already delivered one of the greatest innings in PSL history. In Match 8 against the Hyderabad Kingsmen, Farhan played a monumental knock, scoring an unbeaten 106 off 57 balls. Chasing a massive target of 226, he anchored the second-highest successful run chase in PSL history. His innings featured 8 sixes and 7 fours, maintaining a strike rate of 185.96.

3 Apr 2026, 07:13:49 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss Delayed Lahore has been seeing poor weather for the last few days and it strikes again as the toss has been delayed due to rain and strong wind. Last time it rained at the Gaddafi Stadium, the match had to be abandoned.

3 Apr 2026, 07:42:02 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Rain Lightens The intensity of the rain has dropped a bit but it has not stopped. The covers are firmly in place. Fans will hope the water puddles are not too worse for the match to get abandoned like the last time.

3 Apr 2026, 08:22:53 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Puddles Form On Outfield Outfield right now 👀 #PSL11 #Lahore #MSvLQ pic.twitter.com/toIYnMJ2II — Hamza Khan (@agriculture1247) April 3, 2026

3 Apr 2026, 08:51:19 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Rain Stops The good news from the Gaddafi Stadium is the rain has stopped. The covers have also been removed. But there are puddles formed on the outfield and it will be a matter to see if the groundstaff can dry the outfield and prepare it soon to start the action quickly.

3 Apr 2026, 09:03:41 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Revised Start Time Arrives For 13-Over Match After inspection of the conditions, umpires have adjudged that the conditions are satisfactory and the match can commence by 8:45 PM PKT that is 9:15 PM IST. It will be a shortened game with both sides playing 13 overs each. Fans can get ready to get some action. Toss to take place 8:30 PM PKT that is 9:00 PM IST.

3 Apr 2026, 09:08:14 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Toss Update Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to field

3 Apr 2026, 09:12:27 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Playing XIs Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman Multan Sultan: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

3 Apr 2026, 09:17:45 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Revised Playing Conditions 3 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs, 2 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 2 overs. Powerplay of 3.1 overs.

3 Apr 2026, 09:35:24 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Naeem Takes Charge Given it is a shortened game, Lahore Qalandars have started with explosive power. They were provided with some momentum with Ismail struggling with this control and gifting 10 runs for wide. After than Mohammad Naeem took charge and smashed the Multan Sultans bowler to set Qalandars off the block quickly. They have the platform to launch now.

3 Apr 2026, 09:44:08 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Parvez Hossain Emon Explodes After a quiet start, Parvez Hossain Emon has exploded and taken the opening partnership to greater heights. First he targets Mohammad Nawaz and hits him for two sixes and a four. Next over, Faisal Akram joins the attack and Emon takes him down for three sixes in a row. Lahore Qalandars are at this moment just batting like a juggernaut and Multan Sultans are in deep trouble.

3 Apr 2026, 09:56:23 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Shafique, Naeem Run Rampage That is some incredible ball-striking from the Lahore Qalandars. They take 26 runs off one over of Arafat Minhas. Both of them combine to take two sixes and two boundaries and make use of one extra delivery bowled in the over due to no ball. Qalandars are running away with the game here with 36 balls still to go.

3 Apr 2026, 10:15:12 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Naeem Departs After Explosive Knock Naeem finally has to depart and it is Faisal Akram who gets the wicket. A mini-comeback for Sultans after Abdullah Shafique departed in the previous over. Naeem scores 60 runs in just 28 balls before getting holed out in the mid-wicket. Earlier, Muhammad Ismail scalped a second wicket by foxing Shafique to the deep fielder down the ground.

3 Apr 2026, 10:31:35 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Qalandars Finish With 185 Lahore Qalandars will be very happy to finish with 185/5. Mohammand Naeem and Parvez Hossain Emon gave them an explosive opening partnership and that set them up for a big total. Naeem kept on going after Emon's burst got over and he received support from Abdullah Shafique. Sultans made a mini comeback towards the back end and pulled things back a little. Yet, it is a very good total in just 13 overs. Sultans have a job in hand.

3 Apr 2026, 10:53:13 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Cautious Start For MS Unlike the Qalandars, who were off to flying start in the powerplay, Multan Sultans are off to a more measured beginning. Both Steve Smith and Sahibzada Farhan are waiting for the bad balls and don't want to throw their wickets as they know the chase is big. But at the same time, they can't take much time given the target. They will have to back their strengths and go for the shots.

3 Apr 2026, 11:05:37 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Sultans In Trouble It is only four overs and the Multan Sultans are already in deep trouble. They didn't get the start they wanted and at the same time lost their opener Steve Smith and Josh Phillipe. Smith was cleaned up by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. Ubaid Shah foxed Josh Phillipe as he hit one straight to the hands of the mid-off fielder. Qalandars well ahead here.

3 Apr 2026, 11:21:15 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: LQ Dominate Only six overs and Multan Sultans need about 118 runs to win. It has been a complete one sided encounter so far and after the first seven overs it feels like Qalandars batted out Sultans from the game. Sultans were relying on their trio of Smith, Farhan and Phillipe but all three are now dismissed. Qalandars know they are ahead and are controlling the game.

3 Apr 2026, 11:42:48 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans Live Score, PSL 2026: Shan Masood Falls The one who was fighting a lone battle now departs as well. Shan Masood scores 44 runs in just 18 deliveries before getting trapped LBW by Mustafizur Rahman. Only three overs remain and Multan Sultans are effectively out of the game. Qalandars needed the victory and they will happy to see the two points within grab here.