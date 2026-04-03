CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya Blasts 39 Off 11 Balls In Punjab's Mammoth 210-Run Chase

Priyansh Arya last year smashed his maiden IPL century against CSK in just 39 balls and went on to score 103 off 42 balls

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Vikas Patwal
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Priyansh Arya runs today
Priyansh Arya blazed 39 runs off just 11 balls to give Punjab Kings a flying start against CSK. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Priyansh Arya hits 11-ball 39 to provide PBKS a blazing opening start

  • He forged a 61-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh in just 26 balls

  • CSK set a target of 210 runs for PBKS after being invited to bat first

Priyansh Arya blazed 39 runs off just 11 balls to give Punjab Kings a flying start in the chase of 210 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Arya smashed three fours and four sixes during the course of his innings. He looked in belligerent form from the get go as he slammed Khaleel Ahmed for a six on the first ball of the innings to set and followed it by a lovely six to take 14 runs from the first over.

In the subsequent over, he hit New Zealand quick, Matt Henry, for two fours and a six off the first three balls, followed by a six by Prabhsimran Singh to take 20 runs from the over.

Arya forged a 61-run opening stand with Prabhsimran Singh in just 4.2 overs to give a much-needed start in a huge run chase. He was eventually castled by Matt Henry, but by that time, he had already provided them a dream start.

Priyansh Arya's Maiden IPL Hundred

CSK is the same opponent against which Priyansh Arya smashed his maiden IPL last year on April 8, 2025. He slammed a 39-ball and went on to score 103 off 42 balls, consisting of nine sixes. It was the fastest century by any uncapped Indian player at that time.

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Earlier Ayush Mhatre played a blistering knock of 73 runs off 43 balls to take CSK to a strong 209 runs total in the first innings. Shivam Dubey (45 off 27 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 12 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions to take their team to a big total.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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