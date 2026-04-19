PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya Dazzles, Falls Seven Short Of Glorious Hundred

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, chose to bowl against Punjab Kings
PBKS posted 254-run total in first innings
Priyansh Arya hit 93 runs off just 37 balls
Priyansh Arya, one of India's most promising T20 batting talents alongside teen phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, blasted his way to a fabulous 93-run knock off just 37 balls in match 29 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19).
The 24-year-old Delhi lad joined hands with Australia's supposed next big batting thing Cooper Connolly, who also oozed class in his 45-ball-87, as PBKS posted an imposing 254-run total. Priyansh just stood and delivered with very little footwork and maximum bat speed as balls flew thick and fast.
The southpaw scored his half-century off just 19 balls and smashed the next 43 off 18 balls. But Priyansh was dismissed at a point when a century was there for the taking. The youngster was ambitiously going for his 10th six, but Mitchell Marsh got him at the boundary ropes.
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Himmat Singh