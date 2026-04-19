PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Can Mohammed Shami And Co Rein In Red-Hot Punjab Batting?

PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2026 match 29 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Hi All!
Good evening and welcome, folks! Super Sunday's second fixture has Punjab Kings hosting Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.