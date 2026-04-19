PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Can Mohammed Shami And Co Rein In Red-Hot Punjab Batting?

Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Photo: AP

PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 29th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19). Table-toppers Punjab are riding high as the only team still unbeaten in the tournament, and seeking their third home win in an impressive campaign. Their opponents Lucknow are looking to reset after back-to-back losses, and relieved with the knowledge that their captain Rishabh Pant is fit again after an elbow injury suffered in the previous game. Can LSG's bowling, spearheaded by in-form Mohammed Shami, contain the red-hot Kings batting? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Apr 2026, 06:27:08 pm IST PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2026 match 29 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

19 Apr 2026, 06:04:11 pm IST PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari