PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Can Mohammed Shami And Co Rein In Red-Hot Punjab Batting?

PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings have no defeats and nine points from five games, while Lucknow Super Giants have four points from two wins. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the Indian Premier League match

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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PBKS vs LSG Live Cricket Score IPL 2026 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Updates
Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Photo: AP
PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 29th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19). Table-toppers Punjab are riding high as the only team still unbeaten in the tournament, and seeking their third home win in an impressive campaign. Their opponents Lucknow are looking to reset after back-to-back losses, and relieved with the knowledge that their captain Rishabh Pant is fit again after an elbow injury suffered in the previous game. Can LSG's bowling, spearheaded by in-form Mohammed Shami, contain the red-hot Kings batting? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.
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PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2026 match 29 will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

PBKS Vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Hi All!

Good evening and welcome, folks! Super Sunday's second fixture has Punjab Kings hosting Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh. Watch this space for the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates.

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