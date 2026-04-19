PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Out The Facts, Hourly Weather And Prediction For Today's Match

Summary of this article
PBKS will be up against LSG in match 29 of IPL 2026
There is no prediction of rain in New Chandigarh during the match
PBKS have 60% chance of winning the match
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 19.
PBKS have been the only side that haven't lost yet at their home ground and have a flawless record so far in the season, with one game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out. Their record while chasing has also been sensational, winning nine of their last matches of the IPL since 2025.
On the other hand, two losses have thwarted LSG's momentum, and they are currently languishing at the 8th spot with 4 points in five matches. Fortunately, their skipper, Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to take part against PBKS.
Pant was hit on the left forearm by Josh Hazlewood leading to him getting retired hurt. However, he returned towards the end of the first innings but failed to create an impact in the match.
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Rishabh Pant (LSG)
On-field Umpires: Ulhas Gandhe and Jayaraman Madanagopal
TV Umpire: Rohan Pandit
Reserve Umpire: Keyur Kelkar
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: PBKS (1st), LSG (8th)
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
According to Chat GPT, there is 60% chances of Punjab Kings winning against Lucknow Super Giants in match 29 of IPL 2026. PBKS are the in-form team and have been able to maintain a flawless record so far in the tournament.
While LSG possess a strong fast bowling attack, PBKS' batters are in sublime form, and the latter are a well-rounded side in form.
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary(w), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
When and where will the match between PBKS and LSG be played?
The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Mullanpur Stadium on Sunday, April 19.
Will there be rain during the match between PBKS and LSG?
No, there is no rain forecast in New Chandigarh during the PBKS vs LSG match.