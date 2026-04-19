PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Will Rishabh Pant Play Today; Bharat Arun Clears Air Over His Fitness

Summary of this article
LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun announced that Rishabh Pant is fit to play against PBKS on Sunday
Pant was hit on the left forearm by Josh Hazlewood's delivery in the last match against RCB
Pant has so far scored 105 runs in five matches in IPL 2026
As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) gear up for a high-stakes match against table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS), their skipper, Rishabh Pant, who was struck on his left forearm, has been declared fit for the fixture.
It must be a huge sigh of relief for the team as a struggling LSG will be up against an unbeaten PBKS at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 19.
While PBKS are sitting at the top with 9 points from four wins in five matches, LSG are tottering at the 8th spot in the standings with 4 points from two wins in five matches.
Rishabh Pant got injured in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru when a delivery from Josh Hazlewood struck Pant's left forearm. He looked in agonising pain after the blow and was forced to retire hurt during the match. However, he made a comeback towards the end of the innings but wasn't able to create an impact in the match.
"He is perfectly alright, fit enough to play tomorrow," LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun told media ahead of the game against PBKS which will be played in the afternoon.
Rishabh Pant was brought for a whopping INR 25 crore in the 2025 IPL mega auction, but after a lukewarm last season, Pant is undergoing another mediocre season with only 104 runs in five innings at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 122.
LSG would be depending heavily on the southpaw batter to come good as the tournament heads into round 6, and every upcoming match becomes important for the Super Giants.
LSG Coach Delighted With Pacers' Progress
LSG bowling coach, Bharat Arun also expressed his content on the performance of the pace department of the team which includes the likes of Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan.
"There is always room for improvement but I think we are fairly happy with the way they are performing. I am extremely happy with their progress and I strongly believe that coaching commences only when you connect with every individual. Because every individual is different," Arun elaborated.
Arun also delved into the need for a personal connection between a bowler and the coach, and he believes that he's been able to form one with his bowlers.
"And how quickly I connect with these bowlers is my challenge. And as far as that is concerned, I feel that I have connected well with them. And each bowler is different. So I think what they want from me for every bowler would be different. It's how I cater to their needs," Arun said.
Will Rishabh Pant play today against PBKS?
Yes, Rishabh Pant will today for LSG against PBKS on Sunday, April 19.
Where will the match between PBKS and LSG be played?
The match between PBKS and LSG will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Sunday, April 19.