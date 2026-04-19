PBKS Vs LSG Preview, IPL 2026: Table-Toppers Punjab Kings Aim To Extend Reign Against Faltering Super Giants

Punjab Kings have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far with four wins in five games, while losing a point in a washed-out match against the Kolkata Knight Riders

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PBKS Vs LSG Preview
Punjab Kings will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in match 29 of IPL 2026 on Sunday, April 19. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS are sitting at the top in points table with four wins in five games

  • Rishabh Pant, who got injured in the last match is fit to play for LSG in this match

  • The match will be played at the New Chandigarh Stadium from 7:30 PM IST

Table-toppers Punjab Kings will bank on their strong batting to continue their winning run against a struggling Lucknow Super Giants who will, however, be boosted by the presence of their skipper Rishabh Pant in their IPL match here on Sunday.

PBKS, the only unbeaten side so far, have looked ominous this season with four wins from five matches, with one game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out. The Shreyas Iyer-led side boasts a healthy net run rate of +1.067, thanks to their strong batting displays that have powered clinical chases.

The Kings have won nine of their last 11 matches while chasing since the 2025 season, underlining their dominance, and it was also seen in their recent win over Mumbai Indians. It will take something special from LSG to halt the home team's momentum.

Lucknow, currently seventh in the points table, are reeling from back-to-back losses, but the return of Pant in Sunday's match will be a relief for them. The LSG skipper had suffered an elbow injury in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun told media ahead of the game against PBKS that Pant is "perfectly alright" and fit enough to play on Sunday.

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Rishabh Pant had retired hurt after facing just three deliveries. Though he returned later with his elbow heavily strapped, he managed only 1 off 6 balls.

It was a one-sided contest against RCB as LSG could muster only 146, with Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni providing some resistance.

Their batting has yet to click, with the side still to cross the 200-run mark this season. In contrast, Punjab have breached that mark twice and were cruising at 198 for 3 in 16.3 overs against MI in their last outing.

Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh (211 runs) has been in outstanding touch, while skipper Iyer (203) has been equally impressive, striking at 172.95 and 187.96 respectively. The duo combined effectively in the win over MI. Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly have also contributed significantly to Punjab's batting firepower.

On the bowling front, spearhead Arshdeep Singh returned to form with a fine 3/22 against MI.

Can LSG's bowling attack stop PBKS?

Prince Yadav has been Lucknow's most successful bowler with nine wickets, followed by Avesh Khan (5) and Mohammed Shami (4), who was taken apart by Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar the other day.

Digvesh Rathi was also expensive in that game, conceding heavily to Jitesh Sharma and Tim David, and will need to bounce back.

In the batting department, Mukul Choudhary (127), Aiden Markram (120), Mitchell Marsh (115) and Ayush Badoni (113) have contributed the bulk of the runs. However, to turn things around, the batting unit needs to be more assertive.

Big names like Marsh and Markram must deliver in the powerplay, while Nicholas Pooran has been short of runs. For Lucknow to challenge Punjab, their batting must click collectively.

PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vishal Nishad, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (captain), Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Match starts at 7:30 PM.

Q

Will Rishabh Pant play in today's match between LSG and PBKS?

A

Yes, Rishabh Pant is fit to play in today's match between LSG and PBKS.

Q

When and where will the match between LSG and PBKS be played?

A

The match between LSG and PBKS will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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