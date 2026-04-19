PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Rishabh Pant Playing Today In New Chandigarh?

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, chose to bowl against Punjab Kings
LSG seek reset after back-to-back losses
Rishabh Pant fit to play after suffering injury in previous match
Punjab Kings meet Lucknow Super Giants in match 29 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19).
Prior to the match, a major concern of the Super Giants was their captain Rishabh Pant's fitness. Pant had injured his elbow during their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after being hit by a Josh Hazlewood delivery.
He was forced to retire hurt after facing just three balls and did return to bat briefly later, but that stay also lasted just three balls, with the wicketkeeper-batter dismissed for a six-ball 1. Pant has since been training with the team and it was evidently more of a bruise and not a fracture.
LSG bowling coach Bharat Arun confirmed to the media on the eve of the game that Pant was "perfectly alright", and sure enough, the wicketkeeper-batter turned out at the coin toss opposite Shreyas Iyer. Pant won the toss and elected to field first against PBKS.
The 28-year-old said that his elbow was much better now. Iyer, meanwhile, said he didn't mind losing the toss.
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact substitutes list: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes list: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh