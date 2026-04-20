PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 29

Cooper Connolly, right, and his batting partner Priyansh Arya run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh. Photo: AP

Cooper Connolly, right, and his batting partner Priyansh Arya run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh. Photo: AP