PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 29

Arya was the standout performer, smashing a breathtaking 93 off just 37 balls, including 9 sixes. Connolly supported him brilliantly with a brutal 87 off 46 deliveries, leaving the LSG bowling attack, including Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan reeling

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PBKS Vs LSG match who won POTM award IPL 2026
Cooper Connolly, right, and his batting partner Priyansh Arya run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in New Chandigarh. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Punjab register one-sided, 54-run victory over Lucknow in match number 29

  • Priyansh Arya set the stage on fire with his blistering 90+ run knock

  • Check who became the man of the match

The Punjab Kings continued their dominant and unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League 2026 with a splendid 54-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at Mullanpur.

Punjab had posted a colossal 254/7, the highest total of the season, after winning the toss and batting first.

The innings was defined by a record-breaking 182-run partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly.

Arya was the standout performer, smashing a breathtaking 93 off just 37 balls, including 9 sixes. Connolly supported him brilliantly with a brutal 87 off 46 deliveries, leaving the LSG bowling attack, including Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan reeling.

In response, Lucknow struggled against a massive required run rate. Despite decent starts from Mitchell Marsh (40) and captain Rishabh Pant (43), the chase never truly threatened. Punjab’s bowlers, led by Marco Jansen (2/37) and a disciplined Arshdeep Singh, restricted LSG to 200/5.

Priyansh Arya Adjudged Man Of The Match

Priyansh Arya being named Player of the Match was a total no-brainer. After his explosive 93 off just 37 balls, it came as no surprise to anyone watching at Mullanpur.

He dismantled the Lucknow bowling attack with clinical precision, clearing the ropes nine times. He maintained a staggering strike rate of 251.35 throughout the evening and anchored a record-breaking opening stand.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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