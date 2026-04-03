Ayush Mhatre Joins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Prithvi Shaw In A Special List - Check Out Here

Summary of this article
Ayush Mhatre smashed a 29-ball fifty against PBKS in Chennai
He becomes the third player in IPL history with more than one fifty before the age of 19
Mhatre slammed six fours and five sixes in during his 73-run knock
Ayush Mhatre - an 18-year old batter from Mumbai has set the stage ablaze at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he smashed Punjab Kings for 73 off 43 deliveries including six boundaries and five sixes.
Ayush Mhatre, an 18-year-old batter from Mumbai, has set the stage ablaze at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he smashed Punjab Kings for 73 off 43 deliveries, including six boundaries and five sixes.
Mhatre brought his fifty in 29 balls, and it was the second one of the IPL, the first being against RCB last year, when he blazed a 25-ball half-century to become the second youngest half-centurion in IPL history after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
With this knock, he joins Prithvi Shaw and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a special list of more than one fifty-plus scores in the IPL before turning 19.
3 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
2 - Prithvi Shaw
2 - Ayush Mhatre
At just 18 years and 261 days old, Mhatre became the youngest player to score an IPL fifty at Chepauk.
Ayush Mhatre's U-19 Triumph
A lot has changed for Ayush Mhatre in the last year as he led the Indian U-19 team to their record sixth title by beating England in the final. He himself scored a well-crafted fifty in the final to complement the dynamic southpaw, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who took apart the English bowling line-up with his 175 off just 80 balls.
Born on 16 July 2007 in Virar, Maharashtra, Mhatre has already done some exceptional things on the cricket field in his young career. He is a good player of the red-ball too, as he has a 176-run innings to his name in the Irani Cup against Maharashtra at the age of 17.
Interestingly, Mhatre was not picked by any franchise in the 2025 mega auction and was later raked in by CSK as an injury replacement of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury.
How much runs did Ayush Mhatre score against PBKS?
Ayush Mhatre scored 73 runs off 43 balls against PBKS in match 7 of IPL 2026.
At what price did CSK bought Ayush Mhatre?
CSK got the services of Ayush Mhatre for INR 30 lakhs.