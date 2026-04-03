Ayush Mhatre Joins Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Prithvi Shaw In A Special List - Check Out Here

Ayush Mhatre played a blistering knock of 73 off just 43 balls to score his second IPL fifty against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Published at:
Ayush Mhatre joins elite list
Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ayush Mhatre smashed a 29-ball fifty against PBKS in Chennai

  • He becomes the third player in IPL history with more than one fifty before the age of 19

  • Mhatre slammed six fours and five sixes in during his 73-run knock

Ayush Mhatre - an 18-year old batter from Mumbai has set the stage ablaze at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he smashed Punjab Kings for 73 off 43 deliveries including six boundaries and five sixes.

Ayush Mhatre, an 18-year-old batter from Mumbai, has set the stage ablaze at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as he smashed Punjab Kings for 73 off 43 deliveries, including six boundaries and five sixes.

Mhatre brought his fifty in 29 balls, and it was the second one of the IPL, the first being against RCB last year, when he blazed a 25-ball half-century to become the second youngest half-centurion in IPL history after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

With this knock, he joins Prithvi Shaw and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a special list of more than one fifty-plus scores in the IPL before turning 19.

3 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

2 - Prithvi Shaw

2 - Ayush Mhatre

At just 18 years and 261 days old, Mhatre became the youngest player to score an IPL fifty at Chepauk.

Ayush Mhatre's U-19 Triumph

Related Content
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. - IPL/X
'Coaches Told Me To Stick To Natural Game': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On 15-Ball Half-Century Again CSK In IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. - AP Photo
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Registers Fifty In 15 Balls, Becomes Joint Third-Fastest Half-Centurion
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati. - AP
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitzkrieg Shapes Royal Hammering Of Chennai
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash
Related Content

A lot has changed for Ayush Mhatre in the last year as he led the Indian U-19 team to their record sixth title by beating England in the final. He himself scored a well-crafted fifty in the final to complement the dynamic southpaw, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who took apart the English bowling line-up with his 175 off just 80 balls.

Born on 16 July 2007 in Virar, Maharashtra, Mhatre has already done some exceptional things on the cricket field in his young career. He is a good player of the red-ball too, as he has a 176-run innings to his name in the Irani Cup against Maharashtra at the age of 17.

Interestingly, Mhatre was not picked by any franchise in the 2025 mega auction and was later raked in by CSK as an injury replacement of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury.

Q

How much runs did Ayush Mhatre score against PBKS?

A

Ayush Mhatre scored 73 runs off 43 balls against PBKS in match 7 of IPL 2026.

Q

At what price did CSK bought Ayush Mhatre?

A

CSK got the services of Ayush Mhatre for INR 30 lakhs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  4. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia