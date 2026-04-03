IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Deals In Sixes, Reaches Fifty In Just 29 Balls

The knock was a perfect response to the pressure of playing at Chepauk. By taking the risks and punishing overpitched deliveries from Xavier Bartlett and Arshdeep, Mhatre allowed the middle order to breathe after the early setback. This performance not only stabilized the CSK innings but also justified the team's faith in him as a key pillar of their top order for the 2026 season. His strike rate of 179.31 during this stay provided the exact momentum the Men in Yellow needed to challenge the Punjab Kings’ disciplined bowling unit.