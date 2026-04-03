IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Deals In Sixes, Reaches Fifty In Just 29 Balls

Ayush Mhate smashes a 29-ball half-century looking at his absolute best during the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026 match at the MA Chidamabram Stadium in Chennai

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CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match at Chennai
Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Chennai, India, Friday, April 3, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary of this article

  • Ayush Mhatre scored a half-century against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

  • It is his second half-century of IPL career

  • Mhatre brought up the half-century in just 29 deliveries

Ayush Mhatre has announced his arrival at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium with a blistering half-century against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 on April 03, Friday. After a disappointing collective batting failure in the season opener against Rajasthan, the young Mumbai sensation stepped up when it mattered most, giving a good start to the Chennai Super Kings’ innings in their first home game of the tournament.

Coming in at number three following the early dismissal of Sanju Samson, Mhatre showed remarkable composure for a 18-year-old. While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a steady supporting role, Mhatre took the aggressive route to ensure CSK maintained a healthy run rate during the powerplay. He reached his half-century in just 29 balls, an innings highlighted by four boundaries and four massive sixes.

Mhatre was particularly brutal against the Punjab pace attack. He took a liking to Marco Jansen, dispatching the South African international for two sixes in a single over, one a clean pull over square leg and the other a lofted strike over mid-on. His ability to clear the front leg and hammer Arshdeep Singh through the off-side demonstrated the same brave cricket that earned him his reputation as an ICC U19 World Cup-winning captain.

The knock was a perfect response to the pressure of playing at Chepauk. By taking the risks and punishing overpitched deliveries from Xavier Bartlett and Arshdeep, Mhatre allowed the middle order to breathe after the early setback. This performance not only stabilized the CSK innings but also justified the team's faith in him as a key pillar of their top order for the 2026 season. His strike rate of 179.31 during this stay provided the exact momentum the Men in Yellow needed to challenge the Punjab Kings’ disciplined bowling unit.

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Ayush Mhatre - Stats

Ayush Mhatre is the third cricketer to have two 50+ scores before turning 19. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leads the chart with three fifties, while Prithvi Shaw has two as well.

His score of 73 in this match is the third highest by a batter before turning 19. The second highest was by Mhatre himself when he scored 94 against RCB in IPL 2025. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again leads the chart with his 101 against GT.

At 18 years & 261 days, Mhatre is the youngest to score an IPL fifty at Chepauk.

Ayush Mhatre - IPL So Far

Ayush Mhatre’s journey with the Chennai Super Kings began in 2025 under unique circumstances. Initially going unsold in the main auction, the Mumbai teenager was signed as a late-season replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad for a fee of INR 30 lakhs. He made a sensational debut on April 20, 2025, against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where he immediately impressed by scoring 32 runs off just 15 balls.

Despite joining a struggling CSK side that ultimately finished at the bottom of the table, Mhatre emerged as one of the few bright spots of the season. He finished the 2025 campaign with 240 runs in seven matches, boasting an extraordinary strike rate of 188.98.

The highlight of his debut year was a breathtaking 94 off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he narrowly missed out on becoming one of the youngest centurions in IPL history. His fearless approach and ability to strike 11 sixes and 31 fours in his first seven outings made him a natural choice for retention heading into the 2026 season.

Q

How much Ayush Mhatre scored against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026?

A

Mhatre scored 73 runs in 43 balls against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Q

How many boundaries did Mhatre hit in his innings?

A

Mhatre hit six boundaries and five sixes on his way to the 73.

Q

How old is Ayush Mhatre?

A

Mhatre is 18 years & 261 days old.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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