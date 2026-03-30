Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title
Jannik Sinner capped off a dominant run by defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in the Miami Open 2026 final at Hard Rock Stadium. The Italian broke early in both sets and controlled proceedings with his consistency and strong return game, never allowing Lehecka to settle despite brief resistance. Playing his first Masters 1000 final, Lehecka showed flashes of quality but struggled to convert key moments against Sinner’s relentless pressure. With this win, Sinner completed the “Sunshine Double,” having also won Indian Wells, and remarkably did not drop a single set across both tournaments.
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