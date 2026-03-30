Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Jannik Sinner capped off a dominant run by defeating Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in the Miami Open 2026 final at Hard Rock Stadium. The Italian broke early in both sets and controlled proceedings with his consistency and strong return game, never allowing Lehecka to settle despite brief resistance. Playing his first Masters 1000 final, Lehecka showed flashes of quality but struggled to convert key moments against Sinner’s relentless pressure. With this win, Sinner completed the “Sunshine Double,” having also won Indian Wells, and remarkably did not drop a single set across both tournaments.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-1
Jannik Sinner of Italy hoists the Butch Buchholz trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, right, in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
1/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-2
Jannik Sinner of Italy hoists the Butch Buchholz trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-3
Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic waves to fans as he holds up his finalist trophy after losing to Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-4
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-5
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after winning a point against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-6
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a ball against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-7
Jiri Lehecka of Czech Republic returns a ball in his men's singles final against Jannik Sinner of Italy, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-8
Jannik Sinner of Italy walks on the court after serving an ace against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-9
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-10
Jiri Lehecka of Czech Republic returns a ball against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka Miami Open Tennis tournament final-11
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns a ball against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: When Did MS Dhoni Last Miss A Match?

  2. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

  3. IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

  4. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 2

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

  5. Yogi Says India Stable Amid West Asia Crisis Due to Modi’s Leadership

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  3. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  4. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  5. India Opposes China-Led IFD Pact’s Entry into WTO Framework

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh