Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Afridi And Co Secure Victory Riding On Mohammad Naeem's Explosive Fifty

Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultan's winning streak by clinching a 20-run victory in a game shortened to 13 overs per side due to rain at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

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Lahore Qalandars players celebrating a wicket of Multan Sultans during PSL 2026 clash at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans by 20 runs in match 11 of PSL 2026

  • The match was curtailed to 13 overs each side due to rain

  • Mohammad Naeem was named the player of the match

The Lahore Qalandars secured a vital 20-run victory over the Multan Sultans in Match 11 of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In a contest heavily impacted by weather, a two-hour rain delay forced officials to reduce the match to a frantic 13 overs per side. Despite the shortened format and the absence of the suspended Fakhar Zaman, Lahore’s aggressive approach ended Multan’s unbeaten streak in the tournament.

After being put in to bat by Multan captain Ashton Turner, the Qalandars capitalized on a slick outfield and a damp ball. Opening pair Mohammad Naeem and Parvez Hossain Emon provided an explosive start, amassing 66 runs during the powerplay.

Naeem was the standout performer, smashing a blistering 60 off 28 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes) to earn Player of the Match honors. Emon contributed a rapid 45 off 19 deliveries, while Abdullah Shafique added a quick-fire 33. Late cameos ensured Lahore reached a daunting total of 185/5, requiring the Sultans to chase at an asking rate of over 14 runs per over.

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The Multan Sultans' chase began poorly as they lost their high-profile Australian duo, Steve Smith (9) and Josh Philippe (1), within the first four overs. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone by cleaning up Smith early, putting the Sultans on the back foot. Shan Masood provided a glimmer of hope with a counter-attacking 44 off 18 balls, and Ashton Turner fought valiantly with an unbeaten 52 off 22 balls.

However, the mounting required rate and disciplined death bowling from Mustafizur Rahman (2/37) and Muhammad Ismail proved too much to overcome.

Multan eventually finished on 165/5, falling 20 runs short of the target. This result is a major boost for the Lahore Qalandars, who now climb back into the top four of the points table. For the Sultans, while the defeat is their first of the season, they remain in second place, though they will be concerned by their bowling discipline after conceding several extras in the damp conditions.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Toss Update

Multan Sultans have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Naeem, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner(c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe(w), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram

Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026: Revised Playing Conditions

The LQ vs MS match 11 of PSL 2026 to get underway at 9:15 IST. It is going to be a 13-over-a-side contest.

Three bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs, two bowlers can bowl a maximum of 2 overs. Powerplay of 3.1 overs.

Q

Why was the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match delayed?

A

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match was delayed due to rain.

Q

What were the changed playing conditions of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match?

A

It was reduced to a 13 overs per side match. Three bowlers could bowl a maximum of 3 overs, two bowlers could bowl a maximum of 2 overs. Powerplay was of 3.1 overs.

Q

Who won the player of the match award in the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match?

A

Mohammad Naeem won the player of the match award.

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